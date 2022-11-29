Some University of California workers reach tentative deal, but strike remains

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fifteen days into one of the largest academic strikes in history, thousands of workers in the University of California system on Tuesday reached a tentative agreement that delivers their highest wage increase to date. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deal brings postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers at the prestigious public university system closer to a new contract. But until the agreement is ratified, the workers will remain on the picket line, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with graduate student workers who are still fighting for their own deal.

“We’re really excited about these tentative agreements,” Neal Sweeney, president of United Auto Workers Local 5810, which represents the workers, said on a call with reporters. “It’s now time for the university to make serious proposals to the 36,000 workers … that are still bargaining.”

Union leaders say the tentative five-year contracts, covering a total of 12,000 workers, address cost of living and quality of life issues raised by members.

For postdocs, the deal provides a salary increase of up to 23 percent by next October and child-care subsidies starting at $2,5o0 annually. Academic researchers, meanwhile, are in line to receive 29 percent wage hikes over the life of the contract. Both contracts guarantee eight weeks of fully paid parental leave, as well as harassment protections.

“Looking at what we had before we went into bargaining and before the strike and what we were coming up with on this contract, there’s some pretty amazing changes,” said Stacey Frederick, an academic researcher at UC-Berkeley and a member of the bargaining committee.

Frederick, who runs a statewide wildfire outreach program, said the harassment protections will make the workplace one of the safest and most effective spaces in academia. Increasing paid parental leave from four to eight weeks, she said, is a boon for researchers looking to start a family.

University officials praised the deals and the workers who will benefit.

“Our dedicated colleagues are vital to UC’s research activities and we are very pleased to have reached agreements that honor their many important contributions,” Letitia Silas, executive director of systemwide labor relations, said in a statement. “These agreements also uphold our tradition of supporting these employees with compensation and benefits packages that are among the best in the country.”

While the tentative deals are a breakthrough in the weeks-long work stoppage, the enduring strike threatens to disrupt grading and final exams as the semester draws to a close. University system officials have said they are trying to mitigate the impacts of the strike, which began on Nov. 14.

Sweeney said the ratification votes will either start this week or early next week. Once the contracts are ratified, workers will return to their jobs.

By then, Sweeney hopes the teaching and research assistants will also have contracts in hand.

He said there has been some progress in those negotiations, but the university has yet to respond to a compensation proposal student researchers last made 12 days ago. With two of the four bargaining units closing in on contracts, Sweeney said the university should now come to the table ready to deal.

“There’s no excuse for them to keep stalling with the student researchers and academic student employees,” Sweeney said. “When the university makes serious proposals, then that’s the best path to reach agreements.”

