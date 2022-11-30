Loudoun school board passes policy on sexually explicit content

The Loudoun County School Board has passed a policy, per state law, requiring schools to notify parents when teaching materials include “sexually explicit content.”
The policy also says Loudoun will publish “a current list of instructional materials with sexually explicit content intended to be used in classroom instruction, by grade and subject on the LCPS public website.”
Loudoun’s adoption of the policy on sexually explicit material brings the system into compliance with a Virginia law passed in spring requiring districts to notify parents. All of the state’s more than 13o school districts must adopt a similar rule by Jan. 1.
Loudoun’s policy cites Virginia law to define sexually explicit content as descriptions, pictures, photographs, drawings, films or other visual representations of “sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity … sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse … coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”
The vote drew both praise and condemnation from speakers during public comment at the board meeting Tuesday night.
Middle school teacher Andrea Weiskopf said she fears the policy will limit LGBTQ children’s ability to access literature featuring people like them.
The policy “is a guise of using parental notification to erase LGBTQ students,” she said. “This is allowing individual parents to individualize a curriculum for their own worldview.”
But another speaker, identified as M. Rivera, said he hopes the board does even more to involve parents in decisions about student reading materials going forward.
“I hope that the school board does something different with” the policy on sexually explicit material, he said, perhaps by tweaking it to allow parents greater say in decisions on whether to keep or remove books that Loudoun residents challenge.
In recent years, Loudoun has been the site of fierce conflict over how to teach race, racism, U.S. history, sexuality and gender identity.
