Family of student shot at Magruder sues county, school board

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of a Magruder High School student shot inside a school bathroom has filed a lawsuit against Montgomery County and its school board, alleging the county created danger and the school system neglected its duty of care by stopping the school resource officer program, which removed police from schools. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In January, then-15-year-old DeAndre Thomas was shot and seriously injured by another student, Steven Alston Jr., in the bathroom. The bullet shattered the left side of Thomas’s pelvis and destroyed part of his lower intestine, among other injuries. Thomas underwent nine surgeries and his wound was finally closed on Feb. 23, according to the complaint. Alston, now 18, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in early November. A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 22.

A complaint, which lists Thomas’s mother, Karen Thomas, as the plaintiff and was filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court, alleges that the county deprived Thomas “of his right to a reasonably safe and secure public education” and that the school system did not take any action to curb rising reports of violence on school grounds after students returned to campuses after remote learning during the beginning of the pandemic.

Montgomery County spokesman Scott Peterson said the county attorney’s office had not officially been served as of Wednesday, and he declined to comment further.

Advertisement

The school system said in a statement through a spokeswoman that it respects the family’s right “to pursue their legal options” but declined to comment further.

Ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) announced as a part of his annual budget proposal that he would be redeploying school resource officers to other roles, effectively ending the program. The school system — Maryland’s largest, with roughly 160,000 students — removed school resource officers from school grounds and rebranded them as “community engagement officers.” The officers patrolled areas around school clusters but were called in only during emergencies.

The complaint alleges that the removal of school resource officers deprived students of a trusted adult to confide in about safety concerns ahead of an event. It alleges that school officials “knew or should have known” that Alston had brought a firearm with him four days ahead of the shooting.

The complaint further alleges that Elrich and Montgomery County Council members’ announcement of the policy change to media and the community served “almost as an invitation to violence against defenseless students.” The complaint includes some statements made by County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), including that police should be called only in “the most urgent, life threatening situations.”

Advertisement

“What I have said, and will continue to say, is that school security, counselors, psychologists, social workers, and teachers are the best trained adults to address and prevent student conflict,” Jawando said in a statement Wednesday in response to questions about the lawsuit. “Of course, in the case of gun possession or an imminent threat of violence, the police can and should be called and will respond quickly.” He declined to comment further, citing pending litigation.

Karen Thomas told WUSA9 roughly a week after the shooting that she believed it would have helped to have school resource officers on-site.

The family’s attorney, Alexander Bush, said that the family attempted to privately settle with the county but that the county “very blatantly strung us along.”

Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight proposed bringing police back into schools after the shooting in January. Under the new agreement reached in April, the community engagement officers are not stationed at schools permanently but have access to a designated workstation at schools to use as needed.

Advertisement

Magruder High School hosted a community forum Wednesday evening at answer families’ questions about the January shooting. The forum was open only to Magruder families.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury along with attorney’s and other fees. Thomas’s medical bills are approximately $350,000 and are expected to increase, the suit said.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article