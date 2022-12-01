Stanford investigates its president for possible research misconduct

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford University will investigate its president, a prominent neuroscientist, over allegations that research papers he co-authored years ago might contain altered images. The university launched the inquiry after the Stanford Daily, a campus newspaper, reported that a well-known research journal was looking into concerns raised about a 2008 paper co-authored by Marc Tessier-Lavigne. The Daily reported that in addition to the paper in the European Molecular Biology Organization Journal, there were questions about other published research.

Some of those complaints were first made many years ago, and Tessier-Lavigne had tried to correct papers at one journal in 2015, according to its editor.

“The university will assess the allegations presented in the Stanford Daily, consistent with its normal rigorous approach by which allegations of research misconduct are reviewed and investigated,” Dee Mostofi, a university spokeswoman, said in a statement Wednesday.

For papers that list Tessier-Lavigne as an author, she said, the process will be overseen by Stanford’s board of trustees.

The inquiry was first reported by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement that he supports the inquiry. “Scientific integrity is of the utmost importance both to the university and to me personally,” Tessier-Lavigne said. “I support this process and will fully cooperate with it, and I appreciate the oversight by the Board of Trustees.”

Tessier-Lavigne is internationally known for his work in neuroscience, specializing in areas that include the causes and treatments of degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. He was named president of Stanford in 2016.

Elisabeth Bik, who had been a staff scientist at Stanford doing postdoctoral microbiology research until 2016 and is now a well-known research integrity consultant who specializes in photographic images, said she heard about the questions about some papers of which Tessier-Lavigne is one of the authors a few years after they were first raised, and identified additional possible problems.

Most appeared to be minor concerns, and they could have been honest mistakes, she said.

This week, Bik said, she spotted a more troubling instance in a paper from 1999 with multiple authors where it appeared photos had been altered, which she said was suggestive of copying and pasting.

Bik said it’s important to identify errors because scientists build upon one another’s discoveries so much — so whether they were accidental or intentional, correcting them can help keep others from following false leads. She said she’s very happy that Stanford is investigating, but that it would be better if the university had an external inquiry.

Matthew Schrag, a neurologist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who specializes in Alzheimer’s disease, said he had been aware of the questions about some of Tessier-Lavigne’s papers. Schrag, who recently did some research integrity work that effectively called into question what had been viewed as groundbreaking findings on the disease, emphasized that he was speaking as an individual, independent of his work for Vanderbilt.

He said there are a handful of papers, mostly older ones, where it seems like there is a legitimate concern.

He also noted that Tessier-Lavigne has a very large and influential body of work, and the concerns that have been raised are about a relatively small number of papers in comparison to what he has done.

Schrag said it would take a long time to go through his entire body of work. “But I’ve looked at quite a few of his other papers, and I don’t see a pattern of … distortions or abnormalities that raise red flags to me throughout his work. It seems to be isolated to a handful of papers, and he certainly has a number of very, very important scientific accomplishments that have stood the test of time and been verified by other people.”

“I would caution against jumping too soon to the notion that this is academic misconduct,” Schrag said. “And I would caution against prejudging who the culpable party is until it’s thoroughly understood. There are a lot of people involved in these studies.”

Officials at EMBO Journal did not respond to requests to comment. EMBO Journal appeared to respond recently to concerns raised on an online site, PubPeer, on which people comment on published research.

The Stanford Daily reported that, according to Mostofi, Tessier-Lavigne was alerted to several errors in papers in 2015 when he was being considered for the presidency. She told the Daily that on that same day, he alerted editors at the two journals that had published the three papers, and that he submitted corrections to Science which, however, were not published.

Holden Thorp, the editor in chief of the Science Family of Journals — and a former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — apologized Wednesday. “In reviewing records following a news story published in The Stanford Daily, it is clear that in October 2015, Marc Tessier-Lavigne became aware of issues with images in two Science studies on which he was co-author published in February 2001 and March 2001, contacted Science, and agreed to follow up,” Thorp said in a statement.

“Working with Science editorial, Tessier-Lavigne prepared Errata for both papers. However, due to an error on our part, Science never posted these Errata,” Thorp said in the statement. “We regret this error, apologize to the scientific community, and will be sharing our next steps as they relate to these two papers as soon as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Nature said that for confidentiality reasons they could not comment on the editorial history of individual papers published in the journal. But speaking generally, she said that if concerns are raised with them about any published paper they would look into them carefully, following an established process. “At all times we are guided by the need to maintain the accuracy of the scientific record.”

When those processes have concluded and they have the necessary information, she said, “if action was needed to be taken, we would follow up with the response that is most appropriate and that provides clarity for our readers as to the outcome.”

