Metro’s focus on fare evasion vexes District’s youngest riders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After years of lax enforcement, Metro has started issuing tickets to riders who try to ride without paying. But the campaign — an effort to reverse a pandemic-era rise in fare evasion — has magnified problems in a program that allows the city’s youngest commuters to ride free. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The District does not have a fleet of yellow school buses, so Kids Ride Free was developed to give students a reliable way to get to school. But the program, designed in part to curb truancy, has been challenged for years by low participation. Just a quarter of the city’s traditional public and charter school students have received their cards this school year.

Yet, as officials try to increase usership, parents and students say the process for getting the cards is cumbersome and inconsistent.

Now, with the city’s focus on fare evasion, the stakes of riding without a card are higher. Station managers have not been directed to deny entry to students who don’t have their Kids Ride Free cards, said Ian Jannetta, a Metro spokesman, but transit police issued three citations to students during the first two weeks of fare enforcement last month — two in Virginia and one in Maryland. Citations issued in those states carry fines up to $100.

Advertisement

“Kids should not be stopped if they forget their card because they get to ride free anyway,” said Siddharth Kravetz, a seventh grader at Stuart-Hobson Middle School in Northeast Washington. “I feel scared now when I don’t have my card and need to ride the bus or metro.”

The Kids Ride Free program, launched by then-Councilmember Muriel E. Bowser (D), started in 2013 and allowed children to ride the bus free. It was expanded two years later, when Bowser became mayor, to include trains. Similar programs exist in other large cities without school districtwide yellow bus service, including New York.

For years, students used DC One fare cards — which served as an all-in-one student identification, library card and Metro pass — to board public transit. Now, they are issued special SmarTrip cards that are preloaded with their fare. This year the District is paying $365 for each registered student, plus $2 for each plastic card ordered, said German Vigil, a spokesman for the District Department of Transportation, which manages the program.

Advertisement

With the exception of prekindergartners, nearly every D.C. student enrolled at a public, charter, private or parochial school is eligible for free cards. But most don’t use them. During the 2019-2020 school year, 50,012 students picked up their cards, according to the Deputy Mayor for Education. Usage slumped to 15,762 students during the first year of the pandemic, then rebounded to 29,541 when schools reopened last year.

More than 28,000 cards had been passed out — 25,717 to traditional public and charter school students and 3,155 to students in private schools — as of Nov. 16, according to DDOT. Distribution has been the lowest in Wards 6, 7 and 8, data show. The latter two areas, with the highest concentrations of poverty in the city, also have the lowest proportions of students who live within walking distance of their school.

Enrique Gutiérrez, a spokesman for D.C. public schools, said there has been a years-long effort to get students to use their cards “which has not ever reached critical mass.” He added that students “have in large part been reluctant so to do and we cannot understand why.”

Advertisement

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education said it is working with schools to encourage more students to take advantage of the program, and even considering putting Kids Ride Free cards on students’ phones. DDOT advertises on social media and works with other government agencies to get the word out, but ultimately relies on schools to get students to participate, officials said. Students are supposed to request and pick up their cards from school.

There are several reasons a student may never use or even receive a card. Many forgo public transit, opting instead to walk, bike or get driven to school. Some have been slow to return to public transportation since the peak of the pandemic. Others, after years with little enforcement, are used to boarding trains and buses without using their Kids Ride Free passes and, before now, had no incentive to participate in the program, according to interviews with students.

Mandla Deskins, a 39-year-old advocacy professional, said his 11-year-old son was recently turned away from a station because he didn’t have his pass. Deskins said his son is an “infrequent rider” so he never collected his card from school. “He was distraught because he didn’t know exactly what he was going to do,” Deskins said.

Advertisement

Concerns mount

While students are not the target of Metro’s crackdown efforts — the focus comes after customers and elected officials cited fare evasion as a factor discouraging paying riders from using public transportation — the attention on ridership has renewed criticism of Kids Ride Free.

For example, it can take days for students to get replacement cards, families said. Students can get new cards free on the same day they request it from school, Vigil said, but only if their school has enough extras on hand. Otherwise, it takes DDOT two days to deliver new ones.

He added the agency will work with schools to make sure they have enough spare cards. Families can also get new cards from DDOT’s office in Southwest Washington. The D.C. Council is also considering a proposal that would let people ride free on Metrobuses without a fare card beginning in July.

Still, Siddharth has also been on edge after misplacing his card twice this school year, said his mother, Keya Chatterjee, a neighborhood advisory commissioner in Ward 6.

Advertisement

“We’ve gotten it back every time,” Chatterjee said, first recovering the card from his locker then, more recently, from a movie theater after a screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” But Metro’s focus on fare evasion has created some anxiety for the middle-schooler. “It’s a lot to expect they can’t ever lose track of this small object, and if they do they are going to be in an interaction with an armed police officer, and that’s just scary.”

Some parents blame a troubled card distribution process, which varies by school. At Siddharth’s school, an adult had to go with him to pick up his pass before the school year started, Chatterjee said. That process was different from what Siddharth experienced at the elementary schools he attended — one passed the cards out at school and the other provided a card only after Chatterjee requested it, she said.

By the time her family returned from vacation this summer, the only pickup times left were during work hours. Chatterjee’s parents were able to accompany Siddharth — but not every family has that kind of help at home, she said.

Advertisement

Renee Davis, a Washington native, said her daughter, Alexa, was only able to pick up her card this week. Alexa is enrolled at Capital City Public Charter School, but attends the Children’s Guild School in Prince George’s County, Md., a private high school with educational services for young adults with autism. The District makes these types of arrangements for students with severe disabilities, but it complicates certain school services, Davis said.

Celia Parker, a school spokeswoman, said the campus has a “pretty good system” for getting cards out to students, but sometimes errors outside the school’s control — like glitches in the D.C. government’s system that assigns the cards to each student — cause complications. Leaders at the Northwest Washington school typically do a big push to promote the program when the school year starts, including making phone calls and sending text messages, emails and postcards. But Karen Dresden, head of Capital City, said more could be done to drive participation throughout the year.

Liv Birnstad, a senior at Capital City and a student representative on the District’s State Board of Education, said other students have had issues getting cards, too.

“What I’ve heard from my peers is, either the process is just not clear or they do the process and their school does not have nearly enough cards,” Birnstad said. “Almost every single student in the District, including myself, takes the Metro. Even if you’re someone who walks to school, [when] we go on field trips we take the Metro.”

GiftOutline Gift Article