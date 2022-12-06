Maryland assessments show students are falling behind in mathematics

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland students are reaching pre-pandemic levels in English language arts but falling several points behind in mathematics, according to preliminary results from the state's assessment released Tuesday.

The state tests, known as the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), were taken by students in the spring. The results provide an update on how the state's students progressed about a year after schools reopened following remote learning during the beginning of the pandemic. State officials compared the results released Tuesday with tests administered in 2019 and s shortened state exam administered in fall of 2021.

In mathematics, most grade levels showed improvement when compared with the fall of 2021 assessments, except sixth-graders. Twenty-one percent of the state’s sixth-graders were proficient in math then, but the proficiency rate dropped to 18 percent on the spring of 2022 test. In 2019, 30 percent of sixth-graders were proficient.

“Virtual learning did a number on math, and the way math instruction is delivered effectively was very difficult to do in a virtual state,” State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said to state board members after the results were released. He warned that there would be “a long road to recovery” to even pre-pandemic levels.

Most students improved in English language arts compared with the fall of 2021 test results. Sixth-grade scores again declined, as did scores for 10th-grade students. However, a higher percentage of both sixth-graders and 10th-graders were proficient compared with 2019′s results. In the case of 10th-graders, 53 percent were proficient in spring of 2022, though 57 percent were proficient in fall of 2021. In 2019, 43 percent of 10th-graders were considered proficient.

Forty-four percent of sixth-graders were considered proficient in English language arts based on the spring’s results, but 53 percent were proficient last fall. In 2019, 41 percent of sixth-grade students were proficient.

The data overall indicated that Maryland students were improving in English language arts at a quicker rate than they were in mathematics, which is similar to national trends, Choudhury said.

State officials cautioned that the fall of 2021 test scores were from a shortened test. Math tests were whittled down to 80 minutes from roughly 160 minutes, and the English exams were 140 minutes — down from 280 minutes. They also noted that the data released Tuesday was preliminary. Final results — including breakdowns by student group and school system — will be released in January. Then, state officials said, they would dig into more of the data’s trends.

Choudhury added that overall, Maryland students are showing improvements but not performing at the pace of other states. He noted that Maryland’s average math and reading scores from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) — known as “the nation’s report card” — have decreased since 2013. The state’s fourth-grade students scored behind the national average in math and reading, on NAEP scores released in October. Eighth-graders scored below the national average in math but were near the national average in reading.

Twenty-three jurisdictions performed better on the NAEP exam than Maryland in fourth-grade math scores, and 14 jurisdictions performed better than the state in eighth-grade math scores. In reading, eight jurisdictions performed better at the fourth-grade level and three jurisdictions performed better at the eighth-grade level.

“Our students are not performing at the pace other states are, so we have a lot of work to do to raise our game,” Choudhury said. He added that some states didn’t have “the per-pupil investments that we’re making in Maryland,” referencing the Blueprint for Maryland Future — a landmark education bill that will funnel billions into the state’s public schools over the next decade. “There’s no reason why we can’t be a model coming out of the Blueprint over the next five to 10 years.”

The state education board on Tuesday also viewed results from the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, a test administered to all incoming kindergarten students at the beginning of the school year. The test measures skills that include language and literacy, mathematics, physical well-being and social foundations.

Scores improved slightly this year — with 42 percent of kindergartner students “demonstrating readiness.” During the 2021-2022 school year, 40 percent of students demonstrated readiness.

Results were further reported by race, socioeconomic status and other demographics. Most students improved, though English learners and students with disabilities received the same scores as they did during the 2021-2022 school year. Ten percent of English learners demonstrated readiness, and 17 percent of students with disabilities demonstrated readiness.

The state also released results from its school climate survey, which measures students’ and educators’ perception of the environment at schools. The survey measured several areas, including perceptions of physical and emotional safety, respect for diversity and behavioral and academic supports. Often, educators’ had a more favorable perception of school environments than students did, results showed. Students’ perception of the upkeep and cleanliness of school buildings received the lowest score. Their perception of physical safety at school also received a low score of 3.6 out of 10 points.

Maryland school systems will receive school-level survey results.

