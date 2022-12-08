Loudoun school board names interim superintendent after firing former leader

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Loudoun County Public Schools board has named an interim superintendent after firing Scott Ziegler from the position following the release of a grand jury report that called the ex-superintendent a liar. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Daniel Smith, the school district’s chief of staff, will assume the role. The nine-member school board voted 6-1 — with two members absent — to confirm Smith to the interim position at an emergency meeting held late Thursday. Tiffany Polifko, a political conservative and advocate of parents’ rights who won a seat on the board this November, was the only member to vote against Smith’s appointment. She did not offer a clear reason for her opposing vote at the meeting beyond emphasizing that whoever becomes superintendent must be willing to discipline school staff for their errors in handling a high-profile pair of sexual assaults last year.

After his confirmation, Smith gave a short speech vowing to do his best for the students, parents and school employees of Loudoun County.

“The complexity of a large division such as ours, including the circumstances that brought us here tonight, becomes much simpler when I remember why I started in education,” he said. “I’ve always focused on students ... and I commit to doing that as your new superintendent.”

Smith was appointed Loudoun’s chief of staff in April of this year. Before that, he served as a principal in Fairfax County Public Schools as well as in Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Page County Public Schools.

He will face a daunting slate of problems during his first days, weeks and likely months in office. Like students nationwide, Loudoun schoolchildren are still reeling from the pandemic, struggling both academically and with their mental health. Enrollment in the Loudoun system is down this year from pre-pandemic levels, a drop that has already forced officials to eliminate 400 full-time positions and is projected to cost the district $8.2 million in state funding for fiscal year 2023.

Moreover, the Loudoun school system remained in the national spotlight for more than two years for its divisive battles over what and how to teach children about race, racism, history, gender and sex. And the district is now facing widespread anger over its handling of a pair of 2021 sexual assaults that ignited a national political firestorm. Loudoun officials have drawn harsh criticism for transferring a student from one high school, where he committed the first assault, to a second high school, where he committed the second assault.

Early this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) convened a special grand jury to investigate the district’s management of the assaults. The jury’s final report, released early this week and totaling 91 pages, was damning.

The report found that Loudoun officials across the board had demonstrated incompetence and a “lack of interest” in responding to the assaults, failing to take measures after repeated warnings from lower-level employees that the student assailant was exhibiting concerning behavior. The report further concluded that Ziegler lied at a June board meeting, saying he had no knowledge of sexual assaults occurring in Loudoun school bathrooms when he had known for weeks about the student assailant’s first assault, perpetrated in a bathroom in May.

The sexual assaults came up at the meeting when Polifko, who was endorsed by the Loudoun County Republican Committee during her campaign, said she has “grave concerns about the state of affairs.” While looking in Smith’s direction, she said she wants whoever takes the superintendency to hold other school staffers accountable for their involvement in responding to the two assaults.

Smith was not employed by the district at the time of either assault.

“I realize that, while Dr. Daniel Smith was not involved in what occurred last year, he will be overseeing individuals who were,” Polifko said. “It is critical that a person who is assuming that role will take the necessary steps to display the leadership that is so needed in this school system right now.”

During Smith’s speech, he acknowledged that the district has lost the faith and confidence of many parents and Loudoun residents.

“I only ask for your patience and support as we work together to rebuild the public trust,” he said.

Board chair Jeff Morse said at the start of Thursday’s meeting that Smith will continue in the role for roughly seven months while Loudoun pursues a national search for a permanent superintendent.

“We will work in conjunction with an education executive search firm and stakeholder committees, with the goal of having a superintendent in place July 1, 2023, in time for the 2023-2024 school year,” Morse said. “The board will continue to share information regarding the process with the public as it progresses.”

Smith has worked in education for more than 16 years. His first job was in Kotzebue, Alaska, where he served as a middle and high school teacher and coach. He holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University in kinesiology, a master’s degree from Shenandoah University in education administration and a doctorate from the University of Virginia in education, curriculum and instruction.

In Virginia, he has served two terms on the Virginia High School League Executive Committee and sits on the board of directors for the University of Virginia K12 Advisory Council. In 2021, he was named the Virginia PTA secondary principal of the year and the Fairfax County Public Schools Region 4 outstanding principal of the year.

Near the end of the board meeting, which lasted less than half an hour, Morse praised Smith and wished him luck.

“I do understand,” Morse said, “you have the interests of the community truly at heart.”

