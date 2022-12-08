Ms. Willie, beloved Catholic U. lunch lady, gets dining room named for her

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Willie Joyner wiped down a table in the food court at Catholic University, putting a crumpled-up napkin in a plastic bucket she carried, then went to check on the soda machines. “Ketchup, mayonnaise, I make sure it’s filled up,” she explained, smoothing down the black apron over her uniform. “Napkins, utensils, soda — I clean that, make sure the sodas and iced tea are filled up. Make sure the ice is there, the water’s there.”

She manages the rushes when the Chick-fil-A opens, at lunch and when classes end in the afternoon. But her real work is constant: A student called out, “Hey, Ms. Willie!” and Joyner smiled.

“Hi, baby!” she said, wrapping her in a hug.

Ms. Willie, as everyone calls her, has thousands of babies. All day at work she greets, comforts, counsels and laughs with people coming in to eat. Next month will mark her 49th year at Catholic, where she has loved and hugged generations of students away from home for the first time.

This week, the school marked how much they love her back.

The university celebrated the opening of a lofty stone building, a new dining hall named after recently retired longtime president and his wife, John and Jeanne Garvey. It includes a dining room named for another former president.

And it has another one that honors someone who wasn’t a leader or a major donor, at least, not in the way those are typically defined at universities: the Ms. Willie Joyner Dining Room.

“Washington is a city full of monuments to presidents, generals and statesmen,” said Ed Gillespie, the Republican leader and former Catholic University trustee, and the campus rightly memorializes leaders of the church and the university and its donors. But this naming gift from alumni recognizes the virtues of faith, loyalty, dedication, hard work and love for others, he said; a recognition of the biblical ideal, “a servant’s heart.”

Gillespie was Joyner’s first baby. Back in 1980 when he was a sophomore — before his long career in Republican politics, including time as chairman of the Republican National Committee and counselor to the president during the George W. Bush administration — he worked in the campus dining hall with Joyner, refilling milk and soda stations.

He missed his family and small town, he told a crowd celebrating the opening of Garvey Hall on Monday, and Joyner sensed that.

“'Come here, baby!' she’d say. ‘Tell Willie what’s bothering you!’”

She comforted him when he hobbled in on crutches after a rugby injury, when a crush didn’t work out and when he blew a midterm. She remembered him coming into the dining hall with his hands behind his back one day, hiding flowers. “He gave me my first Mother’s Day bouquet,” she said.

Over the years, Joyner has seen many changes: New companies running the food services. New places to eat. New buildings. “This food court was the football field,” she said, looking over the worn gray tile in the nearly 20-year-old Pryz, as students call the student center. “Centennial Village was woods.”

And every year, new babies.

“I’ve known her since freshman year,” said Sienna DeGross, a junior at Catholic, after hugging Joyner in the old food court Monday. “I came in second semester, and she was the one person who made me feel welcome — like an on-campus grandma. I talk to her about life, Scripture, anything. I feel blessed to have gotten to know her.”

Pablo Carreno, 19, an offensive lineman on the football team, said, “She’s great — fantastic — like family. She’s looking out for us.”

John Maggio, a freshman, said, “She just has such a giving heart.” When he’s getting food, she’ll call out, “You have a good day!” Or she’ll ask, “How was your test?”

Provost Aaron Dominguez said that when Joyner saw one of his staff members many years after he had graduated, she recognized him immediately, greeted him warmly and asked him about “that girl he was chasing.” (He had married her.)

“She’s just a joy,” Dominguez said. “The incarnation of joy.”

*

Willie Joyner was raised by her grandparents, uncles and aunts in a small town in North Carolina, and in a nearby Baptist church. They taught her to be respectful to herself, to carry herself like a lady, and have trust in the Lord, she said. And they taught her how to survive.

When she was 16, she moved to D.C. to live with her mother and brothers. She got married, had a child, and worked at American University in the cafeteria for several years. She lived in a rooming house where people helped one another get by, lending money as they got paid on different days, making sure she could feed her daughter, she said. “We picked each other up,” she said. They walked together many blocks before dawn to get to the bus by 6 a.m. for work.

She later became a union leader and helped negotiate better contracts.

In 1974, she began working as a cashier in a cafeteria at Catholic, became a supervisor and has worked in multiple spots on campus. Her title now is customer service liaison, she said. “That lets me be able to lead and see what needs to be done,” she said, “give it to management and assist management in getting it done. Sometimes they don’t like it, but it’s my job to make sure the customers are pleased and satisfied.”

That means making sure students enjoy college, Joyner said, even when they’re feeling lonely or worried about class or uncertain of the future. It’s not about race, or money, or expectations, she said. “Do your best, and let God do the rest,” she tells them.

It’s often so busy there that, she said, “I have to work in the front of them, behind them, in between them and around them. But it’s all good, it’s all in having a good day of work.”

Now 75 and living in Northeast Washington, she has worked through hardships and loss. She separated from her first husband and remarried.

In 2020, one of her granddaughters, who was 19, was dancing at a party when an argument broke out. “She caught one of the bullets,” Joyner said. “Shot in the head.”

Joyner thinks of her in heaven with family members. “I’m at peace,” she said.

*

On Monday afternoon, she gave the food court one last run-through, wiping up some ice that had spilled, giving a few more hugs. She slipped out to take off her hair net and her gray uniform, changing into shiny black shoes and a sparkly red and black sweater.

A crowd gathered in a large heated tent strung with lights next to Garvey Hall. They applauded the donors who had made the building possible, and the former presidents who had brought so many improvements to the school.

Gillespie said that when he and some other alumni heard the hall would be built, they agreed they should donate to honor Joyner there. He cited Pastor Timothy Keller, who wrote that no task is too small to hold "'the immense dignity of work given by God.'

“For nearly five decades, Willie Joyner has blessed Catholic University students with a shining example” of that, Gillespie said. “Long after she has retired — if she ever retires! — Willie’s spirit will infuse that physical space.”

Red poinsettias lined the stone steps up Garvey Hall, which was illuminated for the season. Trustees, donors and other school officials in suits joined students in sweatpants at long tables for the first dinner in the new dining hall, with a fire crackling in a large stone fireplace under the vaulted ceiling.

Joyner looked around the new space — with its gleaming subway tile, grilled chicken, espresso machines, calzones, people scooping ice cream, bowls of shiny colorful peppers displayed on counters — and smiled. Her name was right there in big capital letters.

Carreno, the offensive lineman, hugged her despite having a plate of food in both hands.

Joyner’s daughter couldn’t be there, she said. But her son, his wife and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Destiny A. Little, sat at a round table together, watching her hug, and hug, and hug again. Billy Joyner said he had been coming to Catholic his whole life and “no matter who sees her on this campus, they love her hard.” She doesn’t have a lot, he said. “For her to get this — it’s a blessing.”

Joyner was savoring it all, every last bit of it. “To go into the cafeteria and all those kids are just chanting my name” let her know her work was appreciated, she said. “It lets me know I am doing the right thing at Catholic and in God’s name. It was all about love. It was all about respect.”

