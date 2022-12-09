U-Va. law school halts cooperation with U.S. News rankings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The University of Virginia’s law school on Friday suspended cooperation with the U.S. News and World Report rankings, a development that means nine of the top 10 schools on the influential list are now in open revolt against the prestige-sorting exercise. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In all, at least 17 law schools that U.S. News ranks among the top 50 have joined the rebellion that began when Yale University’s top-ranked law school declared on Nov. 16 that it will not participate. It is one of the most serious challenges to the independent and controversial ranking system in years.

U-Va.’s law school, ranked eighth, joined the movement in a statement from its law dean.

“As they currently stand, the U.S. News rankings fail to capture much of what we value at UVA — facilitating access to legal education and the legal profession for students from every background; fostering the free exchange of ideas within a community of joy, humanity, and trust; providing top-notch teaching by accomplished faculty; supporting public service; and launching our graduates into the stellar career paths of their choosing,” the dean, Risa Goluboff, wrote in an open letter to prospective students.

Goluboff said the school will not submit answers this year to questions that U.S. News poses to gather data for its rankings. The answers are typically due in January.

U.S. News, which wields significant clout throughout higher education, has previously said that it plans to continue to rank fully accredited law schools regardless of whether they submit data. A significant amount of information about law schools, including admissions and test score data, is available publicly through the American Bar Association. Asked about the U-Va. announcement, a spokeswoman for the ranking publication wrote in an email on Friday afternoon: “We don’t have any further comments at this time.”

Among law schools that U.S. News calls the top 10, only the one at the University of Chicago, ranked third, has said it plans to continue to cooperate. U-Chicago’s law dean, Thomas J. Miles, said in a statement Nov. 23 he wants to prevent the use of inaccurate information. “Most of the data we supply to U.S. News are already public, and the rest is information we have no reason to withhold,” Miles wrote.

Miles also characterized the ranking as an opinion, and said the law school does not wish to suppress such expression. “Rather, we should encourage prospective students to apply critical thinking and reach their own conclusions about what value the rankings add,” Miles wrote at the time.

There is significant momentum behind the rebellion. On Monday, New York University’s law school, ranked seventh, said it would halt participation as well.

While the reasons vary from school to school, many of those in revolt say the formula for the rankings does not give enough weight to efforts to provide need-based aid to students and steer them into careers of public service or nonprofit legal work.

