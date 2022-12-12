Loudoun school officials indicted by Virginia special grand jury

The former Loudoun County schools superintendent and a district spokesman have been indicted on multiple charges by a Virginia special grand jury investigating how officials handled two high-profile sexual assaults in county schools in 2021, according to charges unsealed Monday.
Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, declined to comment on what led to the charges, since the case is pending. Miyares convened the special grand jury.
At least some of the indictments do not appear to be related to the sexual assault cases.
The indictments come the week after the same grand jury issued a scathing report criticizing Loudoun County schools and other officials for their handling of a pair of sexual assaults committed by a student in May and October 2021 at two high schools.
The second assault occurred after the student was transferred to a new high school.
Loudoun schools fired Ziegler after the report was made public.
This is a developing story and will be updated.