Loudoun school officials indicted by Virginia special grand jury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The former Loudoun County schools superintendent and a district spokesman have been indicted on multiple charges by a Virginia special grand jury investigating how officials handled two high-profile sexual assaults in county schools in 2021, according to charges unsealed Monday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Former superintendent Scott Ziegler is facing misdemeanor counts of false publication, using his position to threaten an employee and falsely firing the same employee, according to indictments unsealed in Loudoun County. Schools spokesman Wayde Byard is facing a count of felony perjury.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, declined to comment on what led to the charges, since the case is pending. Miyares convened the special grand jury.

At least some of the indictments do not appear to be related to the sexual assault cases.

Advertisement

The indictments come the week after the same grand jury issued a scathing report criticizing Loudoun County schools and other officials for their handling of a pair of sexual assaults committed by a student in May and October 2021 at two high schools.

The second assault occurred after the student was transferred to a new high school.

Loudoun schools fired Ziegler after the report was made public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article