Indicted Loudoun school officials to appear in court; board to discuss grand jury report

The Loudoun school board is set to discuss responses today to a damning state grand jury report that faulted the district’s handling of two high-profile sexual assault cases — on the same day that two top school officials are slated to make an initial appearance in court on charges handed down by the same grand jury.

The board will take time from its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night to review the state grand jury report, which was released last week and which examined how the school dealt with two sexual assaults committed by the same student in May and October 2021 on different high school campuses. The 91-page report found that Loudoun officials were generally incompetent in responding to the assaults and that ex-superintendent Scott Ziegler lied when asked whether he knew about the first assault at a board meeting in June.

Ziegler and school spokesman Wayde Byard are supposed to appear in court Tuesday. On Monday, the grand jury unsealed four indictments, — three against the former superintendent and one against Byard — at least some of which are related to the sexual assault cases.

Ziegler is facing misdemeanor counts of false publication — likely in connection with his statement at the June meeting — as well as counts of using his position to retaliate or threaten to retaliate against an employee and falsely firing the same employee. The second two counts are unrelated to the May and October 2021 assaults. The employee in question is a special-education teacher who recently sued the district alleging school officials failed to protect her from a student who was sexually assaulting her, then retaliated against her for reporting the assaults by opting not to reemploy her.

Byard, meanwhile, is facing a count of felony perjury. It is unclear to what the charge is referring, as the indictment is short and vague, but it is possible the charge relates to testimony he gave before the grand jury in August.

Ziegler was fired by the school district shortly after the release of the grand jury report. Byard was placed on administrative leave Monday, hours after the indictments were unsealed.

Amid the turmoil, the district has named an interim superintendent: David Smith, who until the elevation served as Loudoun’s chief of staff. The board meeting Tuesday night will be his first in the new role. School documents posted online ahead of the meeting show that Smith will be paid $295,000 a year, a salary equivalent to what his predecessor, Ziegler, earned when starting in the role.

The grand jury’s report and indictments, which have drawn praise from Loudoun parents and residents across the political spectrum, also mark a political victory for Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who won the governorship in November 2021 largely by campaigning on educational issues, advocating for more parental rights over schools and criticizing districts for a lack of transparency. He made Loudoun a particular target, often criticizing the district’s handling of the two sex assaults.

One of his first actions in office was to publish an executive order commissioning the investigation of Loudoun’s management of the sexual assaults. Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) convened the special grand jury in response to Youngkin’s order.

At least one Loudoun board member has already announced plans to push for a drastic response to the grand jury’s report. Last week, at a meeting held to confirm Smith to his new role, conservative board member Tiffany Polifko said she will demand punishment for every school employee who erred in responding to the assaults.

“I firmly believe that we as a school board must demand that the person in charge of running our school system, the superintendent, hold accountable the individuals that were involved,” Polifko said. “I have grave concerns about the state of affairs in our school system.”

