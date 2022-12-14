Metro area schools announce opening plans before winter storm Thursday

Schools districts in the D.C.-metro area are announcing plans for opening Thursday in advance of a winter storm expected to hit the area in the early-morning hours.
The frozen precipitation could lead to icy spots in some areas. Above-freezing temperatures will keep ice from accumulating on all surfaces, and conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.
On Wednesday evening, Culpeper County Public Schools announced it will open two hours late on Thursday.
Prince William County Public Schools plans to make a decision by 7:30 p.m. Several other systems, including Anne Arundel County Public Schools will make decisions tomorrow morning.
Arlington Public Schools will maintain normal operations Thursday. Any change will be announced by 5 a.m.
Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will also open two hours late.
CCPS will open 2 hours late Thursday, 12/15/22.— Culpeper County Public Schools (@culpeperschools) December 14, 2022
Twelve month employees report two hours late, essential personnel report on time.
We will monitor weather and road conditions and revise our inclement weather status if necessary. Any change will be made no later than 7am. pic.twitter.com/F74Ykjqeuc
