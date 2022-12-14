The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Metro area schools announce opening plans before winter storm Thursday

December 14, 2022 at 6:19 p.m. EST
An expected winter storm Thursday is forcing school systems in the D.C. area to alter their opening plans. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Schools districts in the D.C.-metro area are announcing plans for opening Thursday in advance of a winter storm expected to hit the area in the early-morning hours.

Winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Washington and Baltimore region which will see precipitation — probably in the form of sleet, freezing rain and plain rain — during the predawn hours, according to the Capital Weather Gang.

The frozen precipitation could lead to icy spots in some areas. Above-freezing temperatures will keep ice from accumulating on all surfaces, and conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.

On Wednesday evening, Culpeper County Public Schools announced it will open two hours late on Thursday.

Prince William County Public Schools plans to make a decision by 7:30 p.m. Several other systems, including Anne Arundel County Public Schools will make decisions tomorrow morning.

Arlington Public Schools will maintain normal operations Thursday. Any change will be announced by 5 a.m.

Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will also open two hours late.

D.C. area faces icy Thursday morning; winter weather advisory issued

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

