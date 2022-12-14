D.C. is a step closer to changing its school funding model

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.’s public school system could soon have a funding model requiring that campuses to get at least as much money as they did the year before — an effort D.C. Council members say will bring stability to a budget process in which some schools lose funding each year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The effort, introduced by council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), passed its first vote last week. But some education advocates worry that the measure will deepen existing inequities in the school system of 50,000 students.

The system’s chancellor and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) have criticized the measure, which, in addition to overhauling the school-budget model, would repeal a city law that outlines how money reserved for the district’s most vulnerable students should be used. Some experts also warn that it could introduce budgeting challenges for the system as enrollment continues to fluctuate.

Advertisement

“The chairman is right in wanting stability, but I think there was a missed opportunity to do more engagement with [D.C. Public Schools], the executive, the community,” said Qubilah Huddleston, a senior policy analyst at the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute. “Ultimately, students suffer the most from this type of policymaking.”

D.C. uses a per-pupil funding model to determine school budgets, allocating money to each school according to the number of students enrolled. Every student enrolled is allocated the same base funding, whether the student is in a traditional public school or charter school.

The city also directs additional money toward students who are considered “at risk” for academic failure: those who are homeless or in foster care, whose families qualify for food stamps, or who are in high school and have been held back at least one year. The council this year moved to include even more money in the budget for schools serving populations with high concentrations of poverty.

Advertisement

But each year, schools can face cuts because of fluctuating enrollment, staffing changes, inflation and other factors. And, many of the district’s calculations are unclear to the public. At Hardy Middle School in Northwest Washington, for example, enrollment grew, but three teaching positions were cut, parents said earlier this year.

Parents at the school “had to fight to meet with DCPS leadership, consult with education advocates and undertake their own budget analysis just to try to disentangle how their children’s school budget was determined,” council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), said during a hearing. Advocates said that the school’s budget had increased but that the extra funding was restricted to special education.

The new funding model will “put an end to the annual budget turmoil,” Mendelson said. School budgets will be calculated starting with the current year’s allocation and then be adjusted for inflation and other rising costs. Officials are allowed to reduce a school’s budget only under certain circumstances, such as an enrollment decline that is so large in a single grade that the school can eliminate a classroom teacher.

Advertisement

The proposal also seeks to bring more transparency to the school system’s budgeting process — which city leaders and education advocates have described as opaque and convoluted — by requiring officials to publicize the calculations they use. Under Mendelson’s plan, parents at Hardy would be able to see exactly how their school’s budget was created.

But there is skepticism about the legislation. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said school leaders — who are ultimately going to implement the budget model — were not “engaged” regarding the changes. And, he added, the district is already well into its budget process, and introducing a new model at this stage could compromise DCPS’s ability to finish on time.

Some education advocates oppose the measure because it repeals a law requiring that DCPS allocate directly to schools at least 90 percent of money budgeted for at-risk students. That money, provided to campuses in addition to the base per-pupil funding, must be used to pay for services or staffers directly tied to helping vulnerable students, such as extra mental health workers or additional reading coaches. The remaining 10 percent of money for at-risk students can be used elsewhere in the school system’s overall budget, including at the central office.

Advertisement

That law has not been enforced, however, said budget experts. Numerous investigations and reports have determined that the city often misspends money designated for at-risk students, using it to meet regular expenses and staffing needs that the per-pupil funding should cover. In some instances, this happens because schools with high concentrations of at-risk students are under-enrolled and therefore more expensive to operate. These schools’ budgets do not stretch as far as the budgets for larger schools, so principals end up spending the restricted money on basic staffing that other schools can cover with their baseline budgets.

Because the new funding model requires that schools get at least as much money next year as they did this year, it essentially locks this year’s budgets in place without correcting existing errors, experts said. “These are budgets that, over years, have been impacted by decisions that were inequitable,” Huddleston said. “So we are baking in existing disparities, existing inequities.”

Mendelson said, however, that the public school system and the city’s budget office say 90 percent of funding for at-risk students is, in fact, going to schools. But to quell skepticism of the plan, he is considering amending the legislation ahead of a second vote on Dec. 20 to keep the law intact.

Advertisement

The chairman also is working with council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) on a separate provision that could spell out requirements for schools to make clear how they use money received for at-risk students.

But the concerns do not end there. Yesim Sayin, the founding executive director of the D.C. Policy Center, said the new model could impair schools’ ability to adjust their budgets when they lose students.

“Our main funding model is that money follows students,” Sayin said. If a school loses students — but not enough in a single grade to eliminate a classroom teacher, for example — DCPS would have to figure out how to provide that school with the lost per-pupil funding.

Ferebee said officials may have to tap into other funding. “I think there’s some critical services that we provide centrally that could be at risk that, ultimately, schools would then be responsible for,” such as food services and curriculum development, he said.

Mendelson, referring to a statement from the city’s chief financial officer, said the new model would not put the school system under fiscal pressure.

Council members are to vote again Dec. 20. If the measure is approved a second time, it will go to the mayor for consideration.

GiftOutline Gift Article