D.C. teachers union approves labor contract, securing raises

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Members of D.C.'s teachers union voted to approve a new labor contract, securing raises and other benefits for 5,500 public school teachers, officials said. The group reached a tentative agreement with the city in late November, which came after more than three years without a labor contract. Members voted on the measure Tuesday night and overwhelmingly supported it — 3,445 members approved and 29 teachers opposed, according to union officials.

“This is a huge win not only for D.C. educators and the respect they deserve but for their students and our school community,” Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, president of the Washington Teachers’ Union, said in a statement. “D.C. teachers felt insulted for having to work under a long-expired contract, but they never gave up on their commitment to their kids throughout the covid challenges and as inflation soared with no pay raises.”

Advertisement

The contract outlines a 12 percent salary raise over four years, which will be applied retroactively starting in 2019. The system’s starting pay will increase from $56,313 to more than $63,300, and salaries for senior teachers — those who have been teaching for more than 21 years and have at least a master’s degree — will see their pay jump from $116,408 to around $131,000, officials said.

The agreement also includes a 4 percent bonus for every teacher, larger stipends for educators to buy supplies, additional planning time, and $1,500 stipends for some special education teachers and hard-to-fill positions — including social workers, math teachers and psychologists.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C.'s public schools, said in a tweet that he and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) are “excited for another step toward ensuring our educators have the tools and resources they need to do what they love doing — creating the best possible learning experience for our students.”

Advertisement

The contract will last through 2023, meaning the union will soon return to the bargaining table to negotiate another agreement.

“Hopefully this contract starts to heal past wounds,” Pogue Lyons said Tuesday. Teacher morale sank as the negotiations dragged on — 4 out of 5 teachers indicated in a union survey this fall that they were unhappy with their jobs, and nearly half said they would probably leave their jobs in the next few years.

“When we start negotiations in the next few months on a new contract for 2024 and beyond, we look forward to a far more collaborative relationship,” Pogue Lyons said. “It’s imperative that we work together to improve students’ learning conditions and outcomes and do what’s necessary to reverse the teacher turnover crisis that impacts students directly.”

GiftOutline Gift Article