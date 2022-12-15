Harvard names Claudine Gay as president, first Black person at helm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard University announced Thursday that Claudine Gay, a scholar of political behavior, will become its 30th president next year and the first Black person to serve in that leadership post at the nation’s oldest institution of higher education. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gay, 52, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, joined the Harvard faculty in 2006 as a professor of government and is now dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at the Ivy League university in Cambridge, Mass.

She will take office on July 1, succeeding Lawrence S. Bacow, the university’s retiring president, Harvard said. Gay will be the second woman to serve as president.

“Claudine has brought to her roles a rare blend of incisiveness and inclusiveness, intellectual range and strategic savvy, institutional ambition and personal humility, a respect for enduring ideals and a talent for catalyzing change,” Penny Pritzker, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of the presidential search committee, said in a statement. “She has a bedrock commitment to free inquiry and expression, as well as a deep appreciation for the diverse voices and views that are the lifeblood of a university community.”

Bacow, president of Harvard since 2018, announced in June that he would step down after this academic year.

Founded in 1636 as the first college in Colonial America, Harvard now is an iconic university with a global reputation and more than 31,000 students in its undergraduate, graduate and professional schools. The university is perpetually in the center of conversations about higher education, including an affirmative-action case pending at the Supreme Court. In that case, justices are weighing a challenge to Harvard’s use of race as one of many factors in its holistic admissions. Harvard has defended its process as legal and necessary to pursue its goals for campus diversity — a position that many other selective universities share.

Gay said in a statement on the Harvard website: “With the strength of this extraordinary institution behind us, we enter a moment of possibility, one that calls for deeper collaboration across the University, across all of our remarkable Schools. There is an urgency for Harvard to be engaged with the world and to bring bold, brave, pioneering thinking to our greatest challenges.”

Gay earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University in 1992, and she earned a doctorate in government from Harvard in 1998. She was on the Stanford faculty from 2000 to 2006 before joining the Harvard faculty.

In her research, Harvard said, Gay “has explored such topics as how the election of minority officeholders affects citizens’ perceptions of their government and their interest in politics and public affairs; how neighborhood environments shape racial and political attitudes among Black Americans; the roots of competition and cooperation between minority groups, with a particular focus on relations between Black Americans and Latinos; and the consequences of housing mobility programs for political participation among poor people.”

In a video accompanying the announcement, Gay said: “As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor.”

