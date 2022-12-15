Va. students with disabilities win legal right to request masking in class

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parents of students with disabilities in Virginia public schools have won the right to require that their children's peers and teachers wear masks, after the state government agreed to a settlement with several families who had filed a lawsuit challenging a statewide mask-optional policy.

The parents of 12 immunocompromised students with disabilities filed suit in February over an executive order issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and a subsequent state law, both of which forbid school districts from requiring mask-wearing as a coronavirus mitigation measure. The parents, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, alleged that the imposition of mask-optional guidelines violated national disability law by making it impossible for their children to attend school safely to receive their federally guaranteed free and appropriate public education.

On Monday, Virginia state officials agreed to settle the case with the plaintiffs, whose children attend 10 different school districts, range in age from preschool to 11th grade and who have conditions including asthma, Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, cancer and diabetes, all of which put them at higher risk for coronavirus infection. Under the 11-page settlement, the state Education Department has agreed to issue guidance to Virginia’s 130-plus school districts informing them that students with disabilities shall be granted universal masking in their classrooms, if their families request it.

“The school must engage in the interactive process with the student and his or her parents to determine … whether some amount of masking is necessary to satisfy” federal disability law, that guidance will read. “The school must not require a student with disabilities to be segregated or excluded solely because of his or her need for peer masking as a necessary reasonable modification.”

“We’re hopeful that every school in Virginia will view this settlement as a sign that they should make similar accommodations for their students,” Eden Heilman, legal director of the Virginia ACLU, said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin wrote in an email Thursday that “this was a fair settlement for all.”

The judge in the case, Norman Moon, has not yet approved the settlement, although he is almost certain to do so. In March, Moon issued a ruling favoring the plaintiffs — asserting that the particular schools their children attended must be allowed to mandate face masks if necessary to protect the immunocompromised students involved in the suit. The case was filed in federal court in Charlottesville.

The settlement released this week also says the Commonwealth of Virginia will pay the families who sued $295,000 “in full and complete satisfaction of any and all claims, allegations, or causes of action for attorney’s fees, costs, disbursements, and expenses incurred.”

Youngkin issued his mask-optional order as one of his first actions in office. It was immediately controversial, drawing lawsuits and dividing families, schools and students. A majority of Virginia public schools opted to disobey the order and continue mandating masks for weeks, according to a Washington Post analysis. Seven prominent districts sued to halt the order.

Amid the chaos, state lawmakers passed a bill that required schools to make masks optional, which Youngkin signed in early March. After that, Virginia school districts dropped their mask requirements, some of them reluctantly.

Tasha Nelson, one of the parent plaintiffs in the suit, said in a statement that the settlement this week is “a step toward righting a wrong.”

She added: “Children like mine should not be told they cannot participate safely in school.”

