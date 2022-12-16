This school board could finally pick its leader, but they couldn’t decide

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was supposed to be a new power for the Prince George’s County school board. After years of having no say in the decision, the board finally got a chance to pick its own leaders. But the board was divided. After multiple rounds of voting, members couldn’t decide on a chair and will try again next month.

This week’s board meeting was the first after a new law took effect earlier this month that changes the regulations of the school board. Previously, under a law enacted in 2013, the county executive was able to appoint the board’s chair and vice chair. Now it was up to members to decide.

The two candidates for the top position — Shayla Adams-Stafford (District 4) and Judy Mickens-Murray (appointed, At-Large) — both pledged to unify the board. But neither candidate met a required eight-vote threshold to cement their spot as chair.

Advertisement

Adams-Stafford argued she was best-suited to lead the school system as it navigates historic learning losses among students. She pointed to her experience as a leader of a nonprofit, and founder and CEO of an ed-tech company.

“No matter what our differences are, we face too many challenges to be divided and dysfunctional,” Adams-Stafford said during her speech. “It’s really incumbent on us given the violence that we see in our communities to set an example on how to mediate conflicts.

The Prince George’s board has earned a reputation for its internal conflict that has stymied progress and decisions on initiatives impacting the district’s roughly 130,000 students. Many education advocates have argued the change in the leadership selection process could help improve the situation.

Mickens-Murray highlighted her advocacy for the school system. When her daughter was a student at Central High School in Capitol Heights, Mickens-Murray was able to help pull together parents, teachers and principals to raise over $16,000 for school system projects. She described herself as “a principled person” who believed in processes and building relationships.

Advertisement

“As a leader, I will never be a part of tearing anyone on this board down,” Mickens-Murray said. “And if you give me your vote, I promise you, transparency is what we will do together.”

The board vote was initially split, with Mickens-Murray earning seven votes and Adams-Stafford earning six. Parliamentary rules require the winning candidate to receive eight.

They would have to keep voting.

At least four voting rounds ensued over the next hour. Neither candidate received the needed amount of votes.

At one point, former chair Juanita Miller asked a board member, “Would you like to make a motion to adjourn, or are you going to sit here all night?”

Eventually, Miller recommended the board revisit the topic at a Jan. 12 board meeting. By that time, all 14 board members would likely be present; one member was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

For vice-chair, the board voted for Lolita E. Walker (District 9), a newly elected board member and past graduate of Prince George’s schools. She promised to bring fresh perspective to the role and collaborate across district lines on initiatives.

Advertisement

Walker will chair the Jan. 12 meeting, ending Miller’s controversial tenure. Miller is currently facing state-issued charges of misconduct in office, neglect of duty and incompetence. Her trial on those issues continues next week.

Joining the board for the first time this week was Walter L. Fields — the principal of public affairs company Fields Communications. Fields, appointed by County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, takes over the seat previously held by Paul Monteiro, who resigned in April to accept a role in the Biden administration.

Nearby in Montgomery County, school board members picked their new leaders earlier this month. Karla Silvestre (At-Large), who has served on the board since 2019, was elected president. Shebra Evans (District 4) , who is in her second four-year term was elected vice president.

GiftOutline Gift Article