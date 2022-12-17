Montgomery schools transportation staff ‘regularly’ violated purchasing policy, review finds

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some employees in Montgomery County school system’s transportation department frequently misused county-issued purchasing cards, including more than $133,000 in prohibited purchases made by its former assistant director. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The violations were revealed as part of a county inspector general’s report released this week which reviewed transactions from July 10, 2020 to June 22, 2022 for all 12 department employees assigned purchasing cards. Some employees were found to have been issued two cards. The report noted that the department’s former director, former assistant director and some staff “regularly violated P-Card policies.”

The inspector general’s report is the latest investigation into the misspending by the transportation department that was first uncovered during a review of school system-issued credit cards last year.

Advertisement

The report does not name the employees involved, but notes that the former transportation director and assistant director were placed on leave in November 2021 when county police began an investigation into the department. Those employees were Todd Watkins, who was head of the department, and Charles Ewald, who was the assistant director.

According to the report, Ewald was fired in February. Watkins resigned in March. Phone numbers listed for Ewald and Watkins were not answered.

The report details that in September 2021, a school board’s internal audit unit found questionable purchases on the assistant director’s assigned purchasing card, which included items like large furniture, gift cards and home security cameras. The items totaled nearly $5,000. The assistant director entered “misleading descriptions” of the purchases into the PaymentNet system, an online service for cardholders to input information of their spending, “possibly to disguise personal purchases as work related,” according to the report. For example, a purchase of an Apple Watch band was described in PaymentNet as a laptop accessory.

Advertisement

When the board’s internal audit unit spoke to the assistant director about the purchases, he “provided no explanation.” The internal audit unit recommended the employee repay the school system for the gift cards.

Meanwhile, the school system hired an outside accounting and advisory firm to conduct a forensic investigation into the alleged financial improprieties of the department’s managers. Some of the findings were detailed in a state audit released in September, including $571,000 of transactions deemed questionable or required further review.

The state audit also revealed an “off the books” vendor account run by the department.

The Montgomery County inspector general expanded on the school system’s investigation. The county’s watchdog found that the department managers “encouraged and tolerated staff violations” of the district’s purchasing-card policy.

Advertisement

Of the transactions reviewed during the report’s two-year scope, four purchases of office furniture totaling $78,000 were found to have violated policy. One of those purchases was about $49,000, which exceeded a $25,000 purchasing limit that requires school board approval. The school district’s procurement office was never informed of the purchase, according to the report, and it was not approved by the school board. The department’s new transportation director and acting assistant director told the inspector general that they thought the furniture was purchased using the former assistant director’s purchasing card.

Roughly $46,000 of purchased items — including iPads, computer monitors and bathroom vanities — made on the assistant director’s purchasing card “should have been purchased through contracts with preapproved vendors or by other means,” according to the report.

And about $1,600 purchased on the assistant director’s card were likely for personal use, which included noise-canceling headphones, kayak covers and more, according to the report.

Advertisement

Since the school district’s internal investigation, all of the employees in the transportation department have been retrained on how to use purchasing cards, said schools spokeswoman Jessica Baxter. The school district has made other changes, such as decreasing purchasing card limits and deactivating cards that have unapproved purchases beyond 45 days. The school system has recovered in excess of $800,000.

The Office of the Inspector General said those initiatives should “minimize future policy abuses,” but added that the school system needed more oversight into its purchasing card program. The county watchdog found the school system did not conduct regular reviews into purchasing habits at schools and central offices, as required by district policy, according to the report. It issued four recommendations to the school district, which included enforcing those regular reviews and using compliance monitoring features through PaymentNet.

GiftOutline Gift Article