D.C. sees two percentage-point bump in high school graduation rates

D.C. saw a two percentage-point bump in its four-year graduation rate during the 2021-2022 school year, a third consecutive year of growth after years of fluctuation, city leaders announced Tuesday. The share of high school graduates across the city increased to 74.9 percent, up from about 72.6 percent in 2020-2021, according to data from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Both sectors experienced growth — the four-year graduation rate in D.C. public schools rose from 70.6 percent to 72.5 percent between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years. Charter schools saw an increase from 76.9 percent to 80 percent over the same period.

Christina Grant, state superintendent of education, credits the growth, in part, to the return of in-person schooling. The city has also been making investments in college- and career-prep programs, including $9 million on its Advanced Technical Center, where high-schoolers can take courses in cybersecurity, general nursing and health information technology for college credit.

“Knowing we still have work to do, we are really, really pleased that our school systems opened,” Grant said. “Particularly for our high-schoolers, them returning to school and being able to be in-person for their senior year was really important to the work that has to take place in getting them across the finish line.”

D.C.'s graduation rate continued to inch forward between 2020 and 2021, a time when schools had been upended by the pandemic and at least 20 states throughout the country saw declines, Chalkbeat reported. The city’s graduation rate in 2019-2020 was 70.9 percent, data show.

With the most recent data, some districts have also reported graduation rate growth — including Chicago, where 82.9 percent of students graduated in 2022, compared with 80.2 percent the year prior.

In D.C., the share of Black graduates grew three percentage points to 73.6 percent, data shows. Graduation rates for students identified by the city as “at-risk” — those who are homeless or in foster care, whose families qualify for food stamps, or who are in high school and have been held back at least one year — increased by one percentage point, from about 62 to 63 percent.

Students with disabilities saw the greatest gains: The share of graduates jumped four percentage points, from 54 percent to more than 58 percent.

Meanwhile, however, graduation rates for Hispanic and Latino students dropped, from 69.8 percent to 68.4 percent. Students who are learning English suffered the largest loss, from 59.7 percent to 54.3 percent of students graduating within four years.

In the public school system, Chancellor Lewis Ferebee acknowledged there is room for improvement. But, he said, the system has been working for years to get more students to make it across the graduation stage.

“This has been a slow and steady process for us,” Ferebee said, adding that in 2019, just under two-thirds of students were graduating on time. The district has since made changes, including hiring a graduation manager, introducing a high school, college and career guide for middle-schoolers, expanding opportunities for students to regain credits and providing more academic support to ninth-graders. That first year of high school is critical, research shows, and those who move on to tenth grade are more likely to graduate.

But the district is also one that has faced scrutiny over whether students properly earn their diplomas. A 2018 report, commissioned by OSSE, described a systemic culture within D.C. public schools of passing students even if they didn’t meet graduation requirements. Teachers, the report found, felt pressured to award diplomas.

Ferebee said the system has since tightened graduation requirements, and regularly monitors metrics such as students’ grades and attendance. Those efforts continued through the pandemic, he added.

“Because we’ve been consistent for multiple years, the pandemic was not an opportunity for us to soften our bar or lower our standards,” Ferebee said. “OSSE and DCPS have a high bar for graduation across the city.”

