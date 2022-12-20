Students are behind in math and reading. Are schools doing enough?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a small classroom with bright walls, three children gather for a lesson about blended sounds and rhyming words — material that the second graders did not fully grasp as they learned to read during the pandemic. Mary-Anne Welch, their tutor, holds up a card that shows a letter combination with a related picture.

S-T, the children sound out. Then: “Stool!”

S-N, they start again. “Snake!”

“Oooh,” worries Jayden Beal, jumping back as if he is scared.

So begins another session in Guilford County, where Welch works to recover lost learning with high-fives and a whirl of activities. The hope here is that “high dosage” tutoring — frequent and intensive — helps fill in for what children missed when covid-19 upended education.

The North Carolina district, with 68,000 students, is among thousands across the country coming up with ways for students to reclaim the skills and learning they need to succeed academically. But even with billions of federal relief dollars, many districts are slow to tackle a problem unprecedented in its magnitude.

Advertisement

“What districts have been doing is the equivalent of launching bottle rockets at the moon — directionally correct but not sized to the task,” said Thomas Kane, a professor at Harvard Graduate School of Education and director of the Center for Education Policy Research.

Kane and other researchers at Harvard and Stanford recently used state and national test scores in 29 states to create a district-by-district picture of achievement loss from spring 2019 to spring 2022. Their work shows that Virginia students, for instance, lost more than a school year’s worth of growth in math in Fairfax County and nearly two years in Richmond. Nationally, students from higher-poverty districts fared worst.

A related analysis found that roughly two-thirds of students who need support for missed learning are located in districts that may not have enough pandemic relief money to fully fund it, said Sean Reardon, a professor of poverty and inequality in education at Stanford University and a project co-leader. “We may need to think about ways to help provide extra resources, particularly to those districts that were hard hit,” he said.

Advertisement

School districts are required to spend at least 20 percent of the $110 billion in federal relief dollars that they get on learning recovery. While many were slow to start — for an array of reasons — they are now on pace to meet federal spending deadlines. Still, other imperatives drew funds away as schools worked to improve buildings, award employees bonuses and raises, train teachers, improve security and confront the mental health crises, said Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University.

Schools need to move quickly, scholars say. If they wait to see the next wave of national testing results, they could run up against government deadlines in 2024 and 2025.

“We can’t let the pedal off the gas until we have liftoff,” said Dan Goldhaber, director of the National Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research at the American Institutes for Research. Without progress, Goldhaber warned, fewer kids will go to college, they’ll fare worse in the labor market and “inequity in society” will deepen.

School districts had big ideas last school year for catching kids up. But many ran into practical trouble. Research released in November said that, in the districts studied, staffing shortages and student absences got in the way. Other research released this month added scheduling difficulties and limited parent engagement to the list of impediments.

Advertisement

Most kids nationally are not on track to recover in the next three years, said Goldhaber, one of the authors of this month’s study.

The most common tool to regain lost ground is summer programs: More than 90 percent of school district leaders surveyed this year reported summer school plans — a jump of 34 percentage points from 2020, according to Rand.

Intensive or “high dosage” tutoring is also on the rise — a practice that often involves one to four students meeting regularly with a tutor over an extended period. Like summer school, intensive tutoring is backed by research. But to get the best results, programs must be well-designed and well-executed.

The problem with summer school and tutoring is simple: Not all of the kids who need it get help, scholars say. Sometimes, too, districts are limited by staffing shortages.

Advertisement

There are other ways to help students rebound: small-group instruction, virtual programs, additional school days and double periods in key subjects like math. Many schools have moved away from classic “remediation” — retaking a course — and instead adopted “acceleration” practices that keep struggling students on track with grade-level material while filling in learning gaps as needed.

Some school systems use multiple strategies: An aggressive plan might include high-dosage tutoring for 10 percent of a district’s students and double-period math for 30 percent, while tripling summer school enrollment from 6 percent to 18 percent, said Kane, from Harvard.

In central Connecticut, Meriden Public Schools Superintendent Mark Benigni said his district of 8,500 students confronted the issue with multiple approaches: summer school, limited class sizes and more than 50 tutors. He believes learners in kindergarten to second grade had the toughest time, especially those who chose to stick with virtual school longer. “Remote learning is very difficult at that age,” he said.

Now, as 2022-23 is underway, researchers say there is no time to waste for the covid generation. National test scores showed “historic” drops in performance.

Advertisement

In North Carolina, Guilford County Schools drew up recovery strategies focused on tutoring, summer programs and the creation of “learning hubs” in the district’s 15 comprehensive high schools; teachers mill around the hubs to help students. The district provides dinner and bus transportation home.

“I get all my missing work done,” said Tadarius Johnson, a 10th-grader who has become a regular at his school’s after-school hub and noticed a difference. “It’s pulled my grades up,” he said.

Whitney Oakley, the superintendent, said the school system, focused at first on middle and high school math. “We used an algorithm to identify students who had multiple risk factors of not graduating,” she said. Early data is promising, she said — with gains at a faster rate than the state’s.

The school district also expanded summer school classes and added school days at certain high-needs schools. But Oakley said she is clear about the enormity of the task and knows it will take many years to recover.

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be something that we’re done with in 2024 when the funds expire,” she said. “We have a long runway ahead.”

Guilford’s interventions have grown, boosted by $10 million in relief funds. It tutors students three to four times a week for at least 30 minutes, always during school hours. It has provided more than 74,000 tutoring sessions as of Nov. 30, compared to 9,200 sessions for the same period last year. And it served more than 6,500 students, compared to roughly 1,300 students last year.

Among this year’s 670 tutors are graduate assistants from University of North Carolina at Greensboro and University of North Carolina A&T, a historically black university. Other tutors are undergraduates, high school students, teachers and community members. Each is trained and paid to confer with teachers for 30 minutes a week.

Advertisement

Mary-Anne Welch, who was tutoring the second graders in blended sounds, rhyming words and other aspects of literacy, was a kindergarten teacher before retiring in 2017. In Guilford, 63 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, and more than 70 percent are children of color. All of her students lost ground during the pandemic.

In her session with the second-graders at Foust Elementary School, she leads the children from one literacy activity to another — working with color-coded cubes, using word tiles on a magnetic whiteboard, listening skills for syllables and rhyming sounds at the end of a word. Near the end, they form their fingers into cameras and pretend they are snapping photos of high-frequency words.

She asks them to close their eyes and try to see the word in their minds as they spell it aloud. Londyn Deberry, 8, starts off.

T-H-E-Y, the girl says.

“Nice work,” Welch tells her. “And what happens to the E and the Y? It turns into a whole new sound, doesn’t it? It makes a long A sound.”

Second-grader Bryson Mills spells S-H-E.

Then Jayden Beal, who has needed extra help, spells his word from memory. W-E. This is the part of today’s tutoring he likes best, the 7-year-old tells Welch. He asks for another word.

GiftOutline Gift Article