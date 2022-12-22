Montgomery students lament antisemitism surging in their schools

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eliana Joftus couldn't believe someone had spray-painted "Jews Not Welcome" on the entrance sign to her campus, Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. Days before, she'd helped lead a lesson as president of the school's Jewish Student Union on how to combat stereotypes and be an ally to Jewish students.

The graffiti was clearly a response to that lesson, she suspected.

“It could have been just coincidence, but chances are it wasn’t,” Joftus, 17, said. She added that teachers had also received antisemitic emails from a sender outside of the school system over the weekend, confirming that the action wasn’t random. “It really had purpose and motivation behind it.”

Hundreds of Whitman students walked out Thursday against antisemitism in response to the vandalism. During a forum outside class, several Jewish students told stories of targeted, antisemitic jokes that they’ve heard while in school. They described how their ancestors fled Europe during the Holocaust and called on Montgomery County Public Schools — Maryland’s largest school district — to increase its Holocaust education.

The vandalism was the latest in a string of antisemitic acts in the county’s schools that have occurred over the past few years. Swastikas and other hate speech have been found spray-painted on the walls and bathrooms of several middle and high schools. Tilden Middle School officials found a swastika drawn on a classroom desk in April.

After those incidents, principals and other school officials denounced the acts, but students say administrators need to do more. The students hope that by walking out of their classes on Thursday, they can educate their peers on how serious and detrimental antisemitism is.

Rachel Barold, a freshman at Whitman, said she wasn’t surprised when she saw news of the vandalism, since she was used to these incidents in schools. But it was “the tipping point” for students in the county to begin organizing.

Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight said at a news conference Wednesday she stood with Jewish families. She condemned acts of antisemitism and added that it was “everyone’s responsibility” to reject acts like this.

“This continues to be a call to action for us as a community. Every single time we have an experience in which a graffiti is placed somewhere in our community in Montgomery County, we have to stop and ask the question, ‘Why is this happening?’” McKnight said. “What happens in our schools is a microcosm of what’s happening in our world and our community.” She added that the school system has to continue to educate students and teach them to “embrace understanding one another.”

Antisemitic acts are on the rise nationally. The Anti-Defamation League reported a total of 2,717 antisemitic incidents in 2021 — which was the highest number of incidents on record since the group started tracking such acts in 1979. In Maryland, there were 55 antisemitic acts reported in 2021. For this year, data up to August shows that the state is already close to 60 incidents, said Meredith R. Weisel, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League’s D.C. region.

Incidents in schools have also spiked. The Anti-Defamation League’s data showed that there were 331 incidents reported in non-Jewish K-12 schools in 2021, an almost 106 percent increase from the 161 incidents the previous year.

Weisel attributed the increases to a normalization of antisemitism fueled by social media and ignorance about the Holocaust. The former has acted as “an enormous boon to the dissemination of hate,” she said. She pointed to a recent report from the organization that found 15 percent of young people ages 10-17 reported being exposed to discussions of white supremacist ideologies in online games.

“If [children] are not being taught the opposite or they’re questioning things, they may act out on it,” Weisel said.

There are also incidents that often don’t get reported to the police or school officials but are just as damaging. Barold mentioned that since the rapper “Ye” — formerly known as Kanye West — praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in an interview with far-right provocateur Alex Jones and made other antisemitic statements online, some students have gone up to Jewish students to ask, “I listen to Kanye West, how does that make you feel?”

Joftus recalled another incident she saw as a microaggression. The Jewish Student Union was serving rugelach at a school club night, and a passerby took a bite of the dish, before spitting it back out onto the table.

Joftus said the student body at her school doesn’t have students who outwardly deny the Holocaust because there is a substantial Jewish population in the school. But Whitman students often make antisemitic “jokes or little comments they feel comfortable saying,” she said. And she knew of other antisemitic vandalism around Montgomery County. Still, she said, this incident felt personal. She thought of the trauma her great-grandparents had gone through when they fled from Nazi Germany.

“It’s like you carry all your family’s grief with you, and I felt all of that with me when I saw it,” she said. “It was super scary.”

Montgomery County Public Schools is reworking its curriculum “to teach antisemitism as something that has been present throughout history,” said district spokeswoman Jessica Baxter. The Holocaust is covered in U.S. History in grade nine and Modern World History in grade 11. The district is also creating a lesson about antisemitism during the Middle Ages in Europe for its World History course taught to seventh graders. Superintendent McKnight said the school district wants to invite community members “who have experienced some significant history in life that can shed light on our students to build their understanding,” she said.

Students say education about the Holocaust should happen before high school. The current requirements are “nowhere near enough” of what students need to know, Barold said.

Since the entrance was vandalized Saturday, Whitman’s Jewish Student Union has met almost daily with the school’s administration to program events involving the Jewish community to take place after students return from winter break, said Ryan Kulp, the student union’s secretary. The group also handed out hot chocolate this week and coordinated a video campaign of Whitman students declaring they are proud to be Jewish or proud to be an ally to the Jewish community.

On Tuesday, members of the group came together to create a new banner for the school. Perched above the school’s main entrance, a sign declares, “Everyone is welcome here.”

