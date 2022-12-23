The ‘tripledemic’ looms over schools as illnesses spike

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Student absences in Montgomery County have been on the rise as an early surge of flu and respiratory illnesses converged with the spread of covid-19 — in what many are calling a “tripledemic.” And so ahead of winter break’s beginning on Friday, the school system encouraged people to wear masks. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “Especially if they have cough or cold symptoms, in high risk exposure situations, or if they are at risk for severe complications,” Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan wrote in a message to families in Maryland’s largest school system.

Similarly, school officials in D.C. reported an increase in illness-related absences, though as in other school systems, D.C. officials do not track the nature of student sickness. Montgomery’s medical officer said in an interview she expected the challenging trio of viruses has contributed to absenteeism, too.

Advertisement

Schools and day cares from coast to coast are contending with outbreaks of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, covid and a bevy of other infections that have forced some to close and created major disruptions for children who are sick for days or weeks.

The bugs are hardly new: They commonly circulated among children in schools and day cares before the pandemic, especially as temperatures turned cold.

But pediatricians suspect that children and infants who were masked or ensconced at home for two years had fewer exposures to common viruses and may not have built up resilience to them. As pandemic restrictions eased, many were exposed for the first time, causing a spike in illnesses and infections. A wave of RSV infections began in August or September, a month earlier than normal. Flu season also arrived about six weeks early with unusually high numbers of infection in October.

The numbers are striking: By mid-November, rates of hospitalization for RSV had nearly quintupled compared with the previous year, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 5.1 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. Among young people under 18, hospitalizations peaked in mid-November, when the agency reported 18.7 RSV hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, five times the rate of the same week last year.

Advertisement

The spike forced some schools and day cares across the country to close — not just because kids were sick, but because too many of the adults caring for them had fallen ill, too, according to school leaders. The situation largely impacted smaller districts and was exacerbated by schools also dealing with shortages of teachers and substitutes.

What’s happening this fall is hardly a repeat of last school year, when students and staff were out sick with covid quarantining because they’d been exposed to the virus. That, combined with a dire staffing shortage, forced schools toward desperate measures: Principals last year were cleaning bathrooms, National Guard members were driving buses, and students were spending days at school without teachers.

This year, closures have been far more limited. Still, absenteeism is up in many schools — during a year when they are hoping to make up for the days lost to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The tiny district in Osage City, Kan., which serves fewer than 1,000 kids, started its holiday break last Wednesday — three days early — because 40 percent of its students were out with illnesses. Stafford High School in Virginia closed after roughly 1,000 out of 2,100 students called in sick after a school dance. A school in Southern Oregon remained open even after 40 percent of students were out sick, according to the Medford Mail-Tribune.

Van Dyke Public Schools in Michigan, with fewer than 2,000 students, closed for a day in December to do a deep cleaning.

“It seems there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings,” the district said in an announcement. “It’s definitely December in Michigan.”

Brian Creasman, superintendent of Fleming County Schools in Kentucky, made the tough call to cancel four school days in November after illnesses hit his staff so hard he worried that there were not enough adults to ensure students could be safely supervised. The district’s attendance rate is usually above 90 percent, but in early November, it dipped below 80 percent. And upward of 40 staff members eventually called in sick.

Advertisement

“At that point, it became unsafe to stay open, because you can’t fill the positions with subs,” Creasman said. And in the days leading up to the closure, there were so many teachers out that many classes had to abandon curriculum. “It’s not about teaching and learning. It’s just basically making sure that kids are safe, that kids are not going all over the place.”

Creasman’s district was one of at least 25 Kentucky school districts that shut down or shifted to remote learning in the midst of outbreaks in November, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.

The ripple effects of sick kids and shuttered day cares spread to hospitals overwhelmed with pediatric patients and parents forced to miss to work. More than 100,000 people missed work because of child-care issues in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a number exceeding even the worst months of the pandemic. And it has led to spot shortages of children’s medications.

Advertisement

Colorado saw an extraordinary spike in the number of children hospitalized for RSV, and tallied 447 outbreaks in schools and day-care facilities, according to the state’s public health department. Five schools in Ann Arbor, Mich., have had to close in the past week because of staff shortages, according to WXYZ Detroit.

USD 420 School Closure Due to Illness



Osage City Schools will be closed for the remainder of the semester starting Wed, Dec. 14 due to a high number of absences. Today, over 40% of the student population was absent due to illness. See you January 3rd. pic.twitter.com/XYHuFeMq2X — USD420 Osage City Schools (@USD420SCHOOLS) December 13, 2022

Some concerned school leaders are bracing for another spate of infections in the new year, after students and staff return from winter break. In Philadelphia, schools will require masks for the first 10 days of school, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. A school district in New Jersey has already reinstated a mask mandate in response to rising infections, according to NJ.com.

In the Washington region, the 160,000-student Montgomery County system sent students home with coronavirus tests before the winter break and urged that they test before returning in January. The county was moved in mid-December from a “low” covid community level, as designated by the CDC, to a “medium” level.

Advertisement

Teachers and students in D.C. will also have to take coronavirus tests before they return to work.

One bit of good news: The number of children and infants hospitalized for RSV has fallen sharply since mid-November, according to the CDC.

David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said the early wave of RSV infections means kids who caught it in the fall have developed some immunity and are less likely to fall ill again.

“It creates some optimism for the second half of the winter season because we’re unlikely to see a resurgence of RSV,” Rubin said.

GiftOutline Gift Article