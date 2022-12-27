What time should schools open? The debate is exhausting.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first bells of high school ring early in suburban Maryland — in some places, before 7:30 a.m. So on winter mornings, teenagers wait in the dark for school buses. As they arrive in classes, some put their heads down on their desks, still bleary-eyed, drifting off. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the possibility of change now looms in Howard County — between D.C. and Baltimore — where proposals to delay high school’s opening until 8 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. will be debated in January. Both would be a marked move away from this year’s start at 7:25 a.m., an hour that sometimes converges with sunrise.

“I think it’s really crucial, and it’s frustrating to me that the science is universally in favor of this ... and we’re not doing it,” said Dawn Popp, a mother of three who has been active on the issue for much of a decade. She said two of her children graduated before having the chance to benefit from changes.

Howard is writing another chapter in a long-running struggle over the best hours for the public school day. In 2014, Virginia’s Fairfax County made a long-sought change to open high schools later, at 8 or 8:10 a.m. The same year, the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in, saying middle and high schools should not open earlier than 8:30 a.m. Since then, at least two Maryland counties shifted schedules, too.

Nationally, school start times have been an occasional flash point as an increasing body of research has underlined the importance of sleep, and not everyone has favored the trade-offs involved in shaking up the school day. This school year, California became the first state to require public schools to open later — 8:30 or after for high schools and 8 a.m. or after for middle schools.

Maryland’s Anne Arundel County, where Annapolis is located, opened this school year with later start times — moving the beginning of high school days from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — a change that activist Lisa VanBuskirk said involved some “growing pains” as families have adjusted to new schedules but has largely gone well. Middle schools open at 9:15 a.m. and most elementary schools at 8 a.m.

Montgomery County has debated start times more than once. Its high schools now open at 7:45 a.m., after the county school board in 2015 agreed to push the school day back by 20 minutes, a small shift that reflected concerns about cost and about the potential effects on child-care arrangements, teacher commutes, after-school jobs, extracurricular activities and athletics. Many parents also objected to a proposal to send younger students to school first, saying they might be left walking in the dark or arrive home before older brothers and sisters.

Now, some in Montgomery are raising the issue again, including Sandra Landis, a parent who heads the county’s chapter of the advocacy organization Start School Later.

Landis said that more sleep for teens was one of few bright spots during remote learning in 2020-21, emphasizing research showing that adolescents are biologically oriented to later bed times and later wake-ups, and that sleep deprivation is linked to mental health problems, obesity, car crashes and lower achievement.

“Later bell times are fundamental to the health and well-being of students in high school and middle school,” she said.

She and others are hoping to persuade Montgomery school officials to do another study — this one focused on transportation and including the use of the county’s Ride On buses. “The private school students start later, and that should tell you something,” she said. “They want to make sure the students go in ready for learning.”

Federal data shows that, across the country, the average school start time was 8:13 a.m. in 2020-21. Those who start before 7:30 a.m., like the students in Howard, represent about 6 percent of middle-schoolers and roughly 9 percent of those in high school.

In Howard, where a consultant was hired to facilitate the effort, the proposals are expected to be cost-neutral for the 57,000-student district.

Howard County parents, students and community members are expected to weigh in at two January hearings, which will be followed by two school board work sessions and a board vote on Feb. 23. The date of the vote is intended to allow school system staff enough time to implement the change by the 2023-24 academic year.

The school system recently sent out a letter which Popp, the Howard parent who has been long active on the issue, said was confusing because it referred to the issue of moving start times as an open question. She and others, she said, thought the school board had approved the idea in a February vote and would only be deciding on a schedule.

