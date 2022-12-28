Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950,000 in suit over child safety laws

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Hebrew Congregation will pay nearly $1 million to the city and families after a judge ruled the Northwest Washington synagogue violated the District's consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool. Racine's lawsuit came after earlier accusations and a 2019 lawsuit filed by a group of parents alleging that a teacher had sexually abused toddlers at the preschool.

A D.C. judge ruled in September that the congregation violated safety regulations by hiring unqualified teachers and assistant teachers, as well as by failing to maintain paperwork that showed staff were qualified and operating a summer program without a license. He also ruled that the congregation failed to properly report accusations that staff members used physical force with children.

But the judge, siding with the congregation, ruled the District “failed to meet its burden and the court” regarding an allegation Washington Hebrew violated the city’s Nonprofit Corporations Act. Before the settlement, other allegations were set to go to trial, including a claim that the synagogue violated a city regulation that requires at least two adults to be present with toddlers in licensed child development centers.

The Washington Hebrew Congregation has denied liability for the District’s allegations and claims, but it said in a statement Wednesday that the settlement allowed the congregation to “avoid continued, protracted, and costly litigation.” Licensing violations were corrected previously, according to the settlement.

The settlement “allows Washington Hebrew Congregation to close this chapter and move forward,” Washington Hebrew President Lewis Wiener said in a statement. “Under outstanding new spiritual and administrative leadership, WHC can continue to grow as a warm, welcoming community, open to all who wish to build a meaningful Jewish life.”

As part of the settlement, the Washington Hebrew Congregation will pay $550,000 to the District — $400,000 in civil penalties and $150,000 to cover the city’s costs and expenses for investigating and litigating the case.

An additional $300,000 will be paid to families who enrolled their children in Washington Hebrew’s summer child-care program, Camp Keetov, from 2016 to 2018. The camp had more than 150 children over three summers, according to a release from Racine’s office about the settlement.

Lastly, $100,000 will be paid to a District-approved charitable organization.

Racine said in a statement that the settlement held the synagogue accountable for putting the city’s “youngest, most vulnerable residents in harm’s way.”

“What happened at Washington Hebrew Congregation is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Racine said. “Instead of protecting the children under their care, Washington Hebrew disregarded the law and failed to report incidents of harm, hired unqualified teachers, and ran an unlicensed summer child-care center for years.”

The Washington Hebrew Congregation has implemented a corrective action plan from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, which is the District’s equivalent of a state education department. In 2019, OSSE gave the congregation a license to operate a year-round program, and inspection reports from 2020 and 2021 indicated the congregation complied with OSSE regulations.

“It is important to note that, occurring nearly four and a half years ago, the violations were administrative in nature,” Washington Hebrew Congregation said in a statement. “Not one was related to the supervision or alleged abuse of children.”

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit filed by a group of parents against the congregation is ongoing. That lawsuit alleges that leaders at the congregation’s Edlavitch-Tyser Early Childhood Center ignored warning signs while a teacher sexually abused toddlers.

A hearing is scheduled for March.

“Our case will continue, as it is important to find some measure of justice for the children who have suffered due to WHC’s negligence, and to hold WHC’s Edlavitch-Tyser Early Childhood Center accountable,” Karen Dunn, an attorney representing some of the families, said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the facts and evidence to the jury at trial.”

