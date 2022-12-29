Thomas Jefferson High under fire for delay in notifying students of national merit award

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of Virginia parents is calling for leaders at one of the nation’s top-ranked high schools to be fired after officials failed to timely inform students they had qualified for a national award. Some students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County were not told until late this fall they had been named “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation — a distinction that helps students compete for academic scholarships, honors programs and college admissions. Students who applied for colleges ahead of early deadlines were not able to mark the distinction on their applications, parents said.

“It’s really important to be able to say, ‘Hey, I just want you to know I am among the top academic performers in our nation,’” said Asra Nomani, parent of a former Thomas Jefferson student and education advocate who wrote an op-ed about the school withholding the notifications. “Checking that little box on the application becomes your ticket into all kinds of opportunities.”

Advertisement

Now, parents plan to deliver a letter to state and county education leaders demanding that Ann Bonitatibus, the principal at Thomas Jefferson, and Brandon Kosatka, director of student services, be terminated from their posts. The parents also want a consistent policy across schools and school districts that mandates how students should be informed about awards.

Each year, roughly 1.5 million students compete in the National Merit Scholarship Program, according to its website. Students enter by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, a nationwide standardized test, usually during their junior year.

This year, just 50,000 of the highest scorers qualified for recognition. The top scorers are named finalists or semifinalists, meaning they can compete for a Merit Scholarship award. Fairfax County students who earned that status were acknowledged publicly early this year.

Advertisement

With the Commended Students, Fairfax County Public Schools called the delay a “one-time human error” and denied allegations that Thomas Jefferson officials deliberately withheld information from the 261 students receiving that distinction. School counselors have sent emails and made phone calls to colleges where affected students had applied to inform them of students’ commendations, said Julie Moult, a schools spokeswoman.

“FCPS understands the hard work and dedication of each and every student who competes for college acceptance and scholarship opportunities,” Moult said in a statement. “We are continuing to look into this matter and will take any necessary steps to ensure consistency in appropriate and timely notification of National Merit recognitions going forward.”

About 34,000 students nationwide qualified as commended students. Those students do not compete for Merit Scholarships but are eligible for other awards. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which oversees the competition, advises high schools to notify students of this distinction — a process that did not happen until late this fall at Thomas Jefferson, parents said. Fairfax Schools officials did not answer a question about whether other high schools in the system have had issues notifying commended students.

Advertisement

The issue at Thomas Jefferson came to light after parent Shawna Yashar discovered in mid-November her son had been awarded a letter of commendation by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, Nomani said. Students are typically notified of their commended-student status in September so they can mark the distinction on college applications, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Yashar’s son said he and other students received the letters on Nov. 14 during their homeroom period. Yashar said she contacted Bonitatibus about the delay, and eventually spoke on the phone with Kosatka.

Kosatka, according to Yashar, said the school wanted to hand the letters out “discreetly.”

“There’s not a lot of kids who didn’t get either award, and we didn’t want them to feel bad about it,” Yashar recalled Kosatka saying. School system officials said they could not verify that conversation took place.

Advertisement

“I was just really upset that they didn’t provide this information to students,” Yashar said in an interview with The Post on Thursday.

Other parents have since come forward to share similar experiences or criticize the school for the delay. Harry Jackson, whose son is a junior, said the issue could have “catastrophic” effects for the student body at Thomas Jefferson — the majority of which are students of color.

“It’s an asset,” Jackson said about the national distinction. “It has value, if you’re promptly notified.”

Nomani said her son, who graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 2021, likely missed out on opportunities because he was not notified about his Commended Student status in 2020. (A school spokeswoman said the district’s digital records show commended students from the Class of 2021 were notified by email in September 2020.)

“We were not able to put on his application that he had this honor, to have him then identified for scholarship programs,” Nomani said. She is now planning to contact her son’s school and asked to have his application reconsidered.

GiftOutline Gift Article