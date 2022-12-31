D.C. afterschool programs on edge after city closes grant competition

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.'s state education agency paused applications for a federal grant program this year, a decision that has frustrated nonprofit organizations that serve the city’s most vulnerable children. The funds are part of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant programs, which support out-of-school activities — such as tutoring, mentorship, art and athletics — throughout the country. In D.C., those dollars are managed by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, which typically invites nonprofit organizations to apply for funds over the summer, announces grantees in September and begins making funds available for programming when the fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

But that process didn’t happen this year, forcing some groups that had hoped to apply for much-need funding to scale back the number of students they serve — all at a time when city leaders have repeatedly leaned on out-of-school programming as a key to helping students recover from pandemic-era learning loss.

DC SCORES, which incorporates soccer, poetry and academic support into out-of-school programming, has reduced its number of summer camps and has not restarted a morning soccer program that was canceled last year due to lack of funding. Global Kids, Inc., specializing in globally focused youth development, could not resume programming at four high-poverty schools.

Officials said they are redesigning the way it runs the federal program, referred to as 21st CCLC, so they put it on hold. Organizations that are in the midst of their funding cycles — grantees receive the money over three years — will continue to get funding. But groups that had hoped to apply (including new nonprofits and organizations that had previously received funding and wanted to renew) did not have an opportunity.

“It was unexpected,” said Ryllie Danylko, a policy analyst at DC Action, a youth advocacy group. Many groups did not learn about the redesign until after the fact. “These are really crucial dollars that serve a really important purpose in young people’s education and well-being, and making sure they have a safe place to go when the school day is over.”

D.C. typically receives around $6 million in 21st CCLC dollars, and running the program has come with challenges. A third-party evaluation in June recommended that OSSE improve the way data is shared, refine how it assesses students’ progress and invest in professional development for staff, among other changes.

Officials at OSSE said they are redesigning the program with those recommendations in mind. They also plan to switch from a three-year cycle to a five-year funding model, something leaders said will allow the youth organizations to better plan activities for students and provide more time to document their progress.

The Education Department has also recommended a five-year grant cycle, according to OSSE officials.

Meanwhile, the cohorts that applied for funding in 2020 and 2021 will finish out their three-year cycles. OSSE plans to issue more than $11 million to those groups, including $6 million in 21st CCLC funds and $5 million in local dollars.

Among those groups is City Gate, Inc., which provides tutoring and other academic support to D.C. children. It also leads excursions — such as trips to the top of the Washington Monument and the National Aquarium in Baltimore — and summer camps.

“These are experiences that the kids, otherwise, would not have,” said Lynn Bergfalk, the group’s founder and president, adding that most of his children live in high-poverty neighborhoods. “Some of these kids don’t really get outside their neighborhoods very much.”

City Gate was also among the groups that got funding during fiscal 2019. But funding for some organizations from that cohort, including Global Kids, has not been renewed — which has raised questions about why some groups were selected to receive more funding and others weren’t.

Wida Amir, managing director of Global Kids, said the group had to cut programs in 2021 after its application for renewal was denied. Global Kids had received 21st CCLC funds for six years before its most recent round expired, she added.

This year, Amir hoped to apply again and finally resume the activities, which include global leadership programs at MacFarland Middle School, as well as at Anacostia, Ballou and Dunbar high schools — where at least 70 percent of students enrolled are homeless or in foster care, live in low-income households or have been held back at least one year.

“All of us were really ready and gearing up for the grant,” she said. “It was even more heartbreaking because … we had four really strong partnerships with schools that needed our programs the most and we, unfortunately, had to close our programming.”

OSSE has emphasized that organizations must compete for 21st CCLC funds. There is no guarantee of renewals.

Still, out-of-school-time program leaders say they are frustrated because they never had the chance to compete in 2022. There are also concerns about how funds will be distributed during the next fiscal year. Amir worries that “all the people who were rejected last year, and then folks who were waiting to apply again because their three years were completed” will be vying for a limited number of dollars when OSSE reopens applications.

Meanwhile, D.C. has continued to commit local funding to nonprofits. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) recently announced a $16.4 million investment in 113 nonprofit organizations — including City Gate and Global Kids — for the 2022-23 school year, with an expectation of serving about 15,000 children.

“I know they are committed to looking out for the young people,” Amir said. “I remain hopeful.”

