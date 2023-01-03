Youngkin calls for probe of Thomas Jefferson High student-awards notification

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called on the state’s attorney general to investigate leaders at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following claims by a group of parents that the school waited to tell students they had qualified for a national award. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Fairfax County Public Schools has denied deliberately withholding the information from 261 students who were named “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. But the district has initiated an independent investigation of its own, Fairfax schools officials said.

Meanwhile, other parents say the uproar about the delay is unwarranted because students can determine their standing through other means and the “commended” distinction does not have considerable impact on students’ college awards.

The notifications were delayed this fall because of a “one-time” error, officials said in a statement, but some parents at the nationally ranked school said the hold-up meant students could not include the distinction on their early-decision college applications — causing them to miss out on opportunities such as scholarships and honors programs. School staff have since contacted the colleges where affected students applied to inform them of the commendations.

Advertisement

“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Youngkin (R) said in a statement about the probe. “I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, did not say if he will launch an investigation. Miyares has received the governor’s request and “has been carefully reviewing and evaluating the allegations of racial discrimination at Thomas Jefferson School of Science and Technology since the very first public reports,” she said.

Some of the parents who blasted the school over the delay — calling last week for top leaders to be fired — also accused the school of racial discrimination since the majority of children enrolled at Thomas Jefferson are students of color.

Advertisement

School system officials said they are ready to work with Miyares if he decides to launch an investigation, adding that the district shares Youngkin’s “desire to get to the facts” surrounding the delayed commendation letters, said Julie Moult, a spokeswoman.

“Our preliminary understanding is that the delay this fall was a unique situation due to human error,” Moult said in an email. “The investigation will continue to examine our records in further detail and we will share key findings with our community.”

The school system’s superintendent, Michelle Reid, plans to meet with Thomas Jefferson families Tuesday night about the matter.

Each year, about 1.5 million students compete in the National Merit Scholarship program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, a nationwide standardized test, usually during their junior year.

Advertisement

About a third of the nation’s top scorers qualify as semifinalists, announced earlier in the semester, and they can compete for Merit Scholarship awards. The remaining two-thirds — about 34,000 students nationwide — are named “commended students” and can vie for a limited number of scholarships from businesses and corporations.

But while the accomplishment is laudable, some parents said it is not critical for college applications. Many institutions recognize it just like any other notable achievement, said a counselor from the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling.

“Although we are proud of our son for being a National Merit commended student, he isn’t using the commendation on his college applications,” said Renee Rodriguez, speaking as the mom of a senior. “He’s using the limited space available to highlight his unique accomplishments since colleges will already see his more recent SAT scores.”

Advertisement

Also, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation advises high schools to inform students about their status as semifinalists or commended students, but the organization posts information to its website about which test scores students need to qualify, a spokeswoman said.

This means students who know their PSAT scores can determine if they have met the requirement. Parents can also call the organization and request the information.

“It’s appropriate for the governor to be concerned about education in the state of Virginia,” said Elaine Maag, parent of a Thomas Jefferson senior. “Whether this is the most important concern does not strike me as the case.”

GiftOutline Gift Article