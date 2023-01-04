Maryland lawmakers plan hearings on troubled state college savings plan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland lawmakers will soon hold hearings on account-calculation problems in the Maryland Prepaid College Trust that has left hundreds of families unable to access all the money in their accounts since the summer. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Meanwhile, state auditors plan to delve into the account freeze, as well as study whether Maryland 529 has addressed management problems identified in 2019 as part of a planned review.

The calculation error has left many parents scrambling to pay tuition this academic year and families say Maryland 529, the agency charged with managing the state’s college savings plans, has not acted quickly enough to resolve the current issues. The agency suspended interest earnings in August because of a calculation error and has missed a series of self-imposed deadlines to resolve the issue.

Families have voiced their frustration to state lawmakers who are taking heed.

On Tuesday, House Appropriations Committee Chair Ben Barnes (D-Prince George’s) told The Washington Post that he will hold a hearing on Jan. 19. Senate Budget and Taxation Committee Chair Guy J. Guzzone (D-Howard) said he is nailing down a date but expects a hearing in the first couple of weeks after the General Assembly convenes Jan. 11.

“It’s unacceptable,” Guzzone said. “It’s got to be resolved, the quicker the better. We’re going to keep pushing them to do that.”

Guzzone said he spoke with Anthony Savia, executive director of the Maryland Prepaid College Trust and the College Investment Plan, a few weeks ago about the calculation glitch and felt confident he is doing everything to resolve the matter. Guzzone said Savia explained that it took several hours to recalculate each account, a process that makes a quick resolution challenging.

On Wednesday, Michelle Winner, a spokeswoman for Maryland 529, said the agency “recognizes the frustration this issue has caused the account holders who have been impacted.” The agency has prioritized approximately 430 families who needed their distributions immediately and has reconciled the accounts of about 100 of them to date, she said.

“Maryland 529 and outside consultants continue to work diligently and in good faith to resolve this issue,” Winner said. “Quality control and the accuracy of the account holders’ calculations and subsequent manual review reports are our top priority.”

Winner said the error stemmed from a technical problem in applying a new accrual rate for some accounts. In November 2021, the board voted to raise the rate to 6 percent on balances held before Oct. 31, 2021. When the agency and new fund manager Intuition College Savings Solution implemented the change electronically, some accounts that were ineligible for the increase were shown as receiving it.

When the error was discovered, Maryland 529 suspended interest payments until they could be corrected. Winner said third-party accountants are verifying the calculations and the computer coding of information technology software.

“It is not a glitch per se, but is an issue with properly setting up the different earnings calculations to apply properly to different balances and different contributions,” she said.

While many parents have been able to access the principal in their accounts, others say their money has been completely frozen. All are clamoring for answers.

The General Assembly hearings will start as Maryland’s Office of Legislative Audits begins work on a routine fiscal review of the prepaid plan, according to Brian Tanen, director of compliance and performance at the state entity. He said the audit occurs every three to four years.

In 2019, auditors produced a damning report revealing years of lax oversight and poor record-keeping at Maryland 529. The audit, which covered 2014 to 2018, spanned a period of tremendous upheaval for the agency.

After the respective resignation and firing of the agency’s chief executive and chief financial officer in May 2015, the Maryland State Treasurer’s Office discovered unopened and undelivered mail in the former CFO’s office. Around the same time, personnel at Maryland 529 found 187 boxes of documents, some dating back a decade, that included unpaid invoices, undeposited checks and unprocessed refund requests.

In reviewing the documents, Maryland 529 staff also found $4.3 million in account holder disbursements that had not been properly recorded and the existence of a previously unknown bank account used for the deposit of administrative fees. The documents also showed irregularities in the personal accounts of a former Maryland 529 employee, which were sent to the attorney general’s office for investigation.

In the 2019 report, auditors criticized Maryland 529 for failing to retain a detailed accounting of the files, records of its investigation or the steps taken to resolve the matter.

The audit also took issue with how the agency calculated interest when prepaid account holders requested a refund or rollover of funds into another account, concluding that the method used resulted in excessive payments. Auditors were also concerned that refunds, tuition payments and adjustments to financial account data in the trust were not subject to a documented independent review.

After the audit, Maryland 529′s board said it would seek a forensic audit and evaluate its methodology for calculating refund and rollover payments by January 2021. Winner said the forensic audit that resulted did not show any calculation errors.

Maryland offers two types of 529 college savings accounts: a standard investment plan and a prepaid college tuition trust. The investment plan is like a 401(k) account. Its value fluctuates with the price of the equities it holds, and families assume the risk. These accounts were not affected.

Prepaid plans, by contrast, let families lock in future tuition payments at today’s prices. Here, the state bears the risk because it will have to absorb the cost of tuition inflation. It charges families a fee to carry that risk, and officials invest in stocks, bonds and other vehicles, using the returns to pay for tuition. Most prepaid plans only cover in-state tuition, but Maryland also lets families put their investment toward tuition at a private or out-of-state college.

