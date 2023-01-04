Va. attorney general announces probe into Thomas Jefferson High admissions, merit awards

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia’s top prosecutor said he will launch an investigation into allegations of racial discrimination at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) announced the probe on Wednesday. It followed claims from a group of parents that the school withheld notifications this fall from students whom the National Merit Scholarship Corporation named “commended students,” a distinction given to the nation’s top standardized test takers. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Tuesday called on Miyares to start an investigation.

Miyares also said his office of civil rights will investigate the nationally ranked high school’s controversial admissions process.

Fairfax County Public Schools has denied deliberately keeping the award information from students and blamed the delay on a “one-time” error. School staff members have since contacted the colleges where commended scholars applied to update their records.

But parents say the delay prevented their students from including the distinction on early-decision college applications, potentially keeping them from competing for opportunities such as scholarships and honors programs. The group of families has also alleged racial bias because the majority of Thomas Jefferson students are of color.

“To the extent that withholding of any of these awards at Thomas Jefferson High School was based on race, national origin or any other protected status under the Virginia Human Rights Act, that is unlawful,” Miyares said during a new conference. “If the law was broken, my office will both protect and vindicate the civil rights of Thomas Jefferson students and their [families].”

Miyares also took aim at the school’s admissions process, which was adopted in 2020 and includes a “holistic review” system that takes into account factors such as an applicant’s socioeconomic status. The new process also eliminated a difficult entrance test and $100 application fee, and is intended to boost diversity, school officials said.

A group of parents sued, arguing the new admissions process discriminates against Asian Americans, which school officials have repeatedly denied.

The first class admitted under the new system in June 2021 included more low-income, Black and Hispanic students. The nationally ranked high school has historically enrolled single-digit percentages of these demographic groups. However, the number of Asian students fell.

Legal challenges to the new admissions system continue, but the Supreme Court said in April, the system an remain in place while the case is decided. Before the court’s stay, Miyares, along with 15 other state attorneys general, joined the parents’ lawsuit against the new admissions policy arguing it was illegal.

Miyares on Wednesday called the admissions process one that has “undermined the excellence in favor of a system engineered to achieve the school system a preferred balances on the races rather than actual racial equality.”

The first admittance class under the new system saw about 25 percent of offers made to low-income students, 11 percent to Hispanic students and 7 percent to Black students. Those groups had previously accounted for between 1 percent and 5 percent of Thomas Jefferson classes. The percentage of offers to White students was steady at about 22 percent. The offers to Asian students dropped from a typical 70 percent to about 55 percent.

Hannah Natanson contributed to this report.

