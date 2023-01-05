Criminal cases slated to move forward against Loudoun schools officials

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Criminal cases are scheduled to move forward Thursday against two top Loudoun County schools officials who were charged following an investigation into how the district handled a pair of sexual assaults committed by the same student in 2021.

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge is expected to set a trial date for schools spokesman Wayde Byard, who is currently on administrative leave, while an attorney for fired superintendent Scott Ziegler has a deadline to file motions in his case.

A Virginia special grand jury last month indicted Byard on a count of felony perjury and Ziegler on misdemeanor counts of false publication, using his position to retaliate or threaten to retaliate against a Loudoun teacher, Erin Brooks, and falsely firing Brooks.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), who convened the special grand jury, has declined to detail what alleged conduct led to the indictments, because the cases are pending in court.

Ziegler and Byard said they would fight the charges.

“I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process — which never once sought my testimony — has made such false and irresponsible accusations,” Ziegler previously wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “I will vigorously defend myself. I look forward to a time when the truth becomes public.”

Byard said he would plead not guilty.

“I can’t address any specific charges because neither my attorney or myself have been given any indication of what I’ve been alleged to do,” Byard said after he and Ziegler made an initial court appearance last month.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) authorized Miyares to conduct a criminal probe after a Loudoun high school student sexually assaulted a classmate in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021, before the teen was transferred to Broad Run High School where he sexually assaulted a second classmate in an empty classroom in October 2021. The teen was later convicted in both cases.

Before issuing the indictments, the special grand jury released a report of more than 90 pages that found the district badly mishandled the sexual assaults, while it also called Ziegler a liar. The Loudoun County School Board fired Ziegler shortly after the publication of the report.

The handling of the sexual assaults drew widespread anger from parents who questioned why the assailant was transferred to a new school after the first assault. The school system was a constant target of Youngkin as he ran for governor in 2021, and became enmeshed in a national firestorm over transgender policy in schools.

Some parents blamed a Loudoun schools policy that allows students to use bathrooms of the gender they identified with for playing a role in the first assault, but the policy was not enacted until after the attack. The male assailant was wearing a skirt during the assault, which occurred in a girl’s bathroom, but no evidence has emerged that the assailant was transgender.

Last month, a Loudoun Circuit Court judge set two trials for Ziegler in May and June. The school board also discussed policy changes to improve how it handles security incidents in schools. The proposed changes include sharing more details about such cases and altering rules about how students are transferred between schools.

