Prince George’s schools CEO announces retirement, citing conflicts

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Monica Goldson said she will retire at the end of the school year after five years leading the state’s second-largest school system, and decried continued conflict among the county’s education leaders. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Goldson announced her upcoming retirement Thursday morning in a note to the school community that cited the ongoing divisions on the county’s school board that have blocked progress for the school system.

“At present, there is a clear divide of philosophical beliefs on the Prince George’s County Board of Education about how we should move forward as a school district. To be clear, the current acrimony is not about one Board Chair. It is another example of the Board’s inability to work together in the best interest of our students,” Goldson wrote in her announcement titled “My Next Journey. “The continued political infighting among certain Board Members demonstrates a misalignment in the vision for the children of this county.”

Today, after 32 years with @pgcps, I announced my next journey: retirement. It has been an absolute honor to lead 131K+ students in the place I call home. There is no place better than Prince George’s County Public Schools and I will always be #PGCPSProud. https://t.co/V4bYNN8jil — CEO Monica Goldson (@drmonicaceo) January 5, 2023

Years of infighting on the Prince George’s school board have been marked by raucous board meetings, member resignations, damning state audits and legal challenges. Observers say the school board is dysfunctional and is a detriment to the system’s roughly 131,000 students.

Advertisement

Goldson took over as interim CEO in July 2018, and was selected as the permanent leader a year later. She previously served as deputy superintendent for teaching and learning during her 32-year career with the school system.

“Since 1991, I have truly enjoyed serving the students and families of Prince George’s County Public Schools. From a mathematics teacher and cheerleading coach to Chief Executive Officer, my career has taken me to heights I never dreamed possible when I walked across the stage in 1986 as a Potomac High School graduate,” Goldson wrote. “The children of this community are among the brightest and most innovative in the country. It has been an absolute honor to lead over 131,000 students in the place I call home.”

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article