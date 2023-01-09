Va. attorney general broadens merit awards probe into Fairfax schools

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia’s top prosecutor is broadening an investigation into allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools delayed informing students of merit awards. Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) last week opened a probe exploring whether the highly ranked Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology failed to notify students who won commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corp., a group that awards the nation’s highest scorers on standardized tests.

On Monday, Miyares issued a news release saying he would expand his investigation “to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system in light of reports and complaints that multiple schools across the county withheld awards.” He wrote in a letter to Fairfax Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid that he is aware of at least three high schools that may have failed to tell students of their commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Advertisement

Miyares also tweeted a link to a WTOP story reporting that two high schools — Langley High School and Westfield High School — apologized over the weekend for failing to notify students that they had been commended by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Miyares wrote in the letter to Reid on Monday that if students’ race, color or national origin “was a motivating factor for Fairfax County Public Schools’ or any high school’s decision to withhold any information from a student regarding any recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation … then FCPS has violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”

A spokeswoman for Miyares declined to comment beyond the letter and the news release Monday.

Julie Moult, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax system, wrote in an email Monday that the school district is still figuring out how to respond because “we are just learning of this [expanded investigation] ourselves.” Fairfax officials have previously said that the withholding of notification from commended students was a “one-time” unintentional error. School staffers have contacted the colleges to which commended students applied to inform them of the commendation.

Advertisement

Some parents, though, say the delay in notification — and the related inability to include the award information in application packages — harmed their students. These parents also allege racial bias because students of color are the majority of Thomas Jefferson’s student population.

Miyares’s investigation into Thomas Jefferson also encompasses its controversial admissions system, which officials reformed in 2020 to take into account factors such as socioeconomic status. The new process eliminated a difficult entrance test and a $100 application fee and has since boosted diversity at the school, increasing the population of Black and Hispanic students at an institution that has historically trended White and Asian. Critics, though, allege that the new admissions process is biased against Asian Americans; the number of offers to Asian American students dropped by about 20 percent under the new admissions system.

GiftOutline Gift Article