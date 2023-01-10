Montgomery County teacher wins Milken Educator Award

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Silver Spring teacher Dion Jones thought he was entering Fairland Elementary School's gymnasium for a schoolwide assembly on Tuesday. But his colleagues kept a secret about the event: Jones would be receiving one of the Milken Family Foundation's Educator Awards, an accolade referred to as the "Oscars of teaching."

Jones is the sole recipient of the award in Maryland this school year, and he joins a class of up to 40 other educators across the country being honored. As a part of the award, he receives a $25,000 cash prize to use for whatever he wants.

The assembly at Fairland was attended by Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Jane Foley, Maryland Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury, Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight and several other county education leaders. Foley slowly revealed the assembly’s true purpose: to honor one of the school’s teachers for being an excellent educator.

Jones had no idea he was the one being honored.

A HUGE Congratulations to Fairland Elementary School teacher Dion Jones! Today Jones was surprised in front of an assembly to receive the Milken Educator Award this school year, one of only 40 educators across the country and the only one in Maryland! @milken @MdPublicSchools pic.twitter.com/pi0vf5FFiC — MCPS (@MCPS) January 10, 2023

Jones had wanted to be teacher since he was a little boy in Elkton, Md., but he was especially inspired by one of his high school math teachers. As an educator, he strives to never give up on a child, he said. He has a bachelor’s from Coppin State University in Baltimore and a master’s from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He began his teaching career at Fairland six years ago and currently teaches third grade.

“I think being a little boy growing up, I never thought of a moment like this. Sometimes in this profession, you ask yourself, ‘Am I really effective? Am I really making an impact?’ because the work we do is strenuous,” Jones said. “To be here, and to be able to be a part of this community to promote change, has been humbling to me.”

Milken Educator Award recipients are not nominated for the award, nor do they apply. They are selected through a confidential process, then reviewed by blue ribbon panels appointed by state departments of education and finalized by the Milken Family Foundation. To date, roughly 2,900 educators have received the award, with prizes totaling over $73 million.

Foley said Jones was selected for several reasons. His students make exceptional gains every year, and he acts as a leader in the profession by mentoring other teachers. He has also led the school’s efforts around equitable practices in teaching.

Jones wasn’t sure Tuesday how he was going to use the $25,000 award. His first goal after he left the gymnasium was to call his mother to tell her.

