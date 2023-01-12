D.C.'s Dunbar High School evacuated for bomb threat

Students and staff emptied the building around 9:50 a.m. after a threat was directed at the campus in Northeast Washington, officials said. Streets around the school in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington were temporarily closed.

D.C. police arrived to investigate and issued an “all-clear” for students and staff to reenter the building at 11:25 a.m., according to the school district.

Last year, Dunbar was also evacuated for a bomb threat during a visit by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris. That threat was called into the front desk and warned that people had 10 minutes to vacate the school. Police found nothing hazardous in the school and the all clear was given after about two-and-a-half hours.