Judge dismisses suit from LGBTQ students who alleged bias at Christian colleges

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge in Oregon this week dismissed a lawsuit from LGBTQ students who had sought to end certain religious exemptions to a landmark civil rights law that they claim enable Christian colleges and universities to discriminate against them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In 2021, the current and former students filed a class-action suit against the Department of Education, alleging that exemptions granted to schools in relation to the anti-discrimination law called Title IX were unconstitutional because the schools receive public funding.

As a result of the exemptions, the plaintiffs alleged that they suffered significant harm on the campuses of Christian colleges that lack adequate protections for LGBTQ students. They said they were unjustly subject to expulsion, shame, loneliness and denial of housing and health care, as well as sexual and physical abuse and harassment.

Advertisement

Title IX is a 1972 law that bars sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. But the law provides an exception for “educational institutions of religious organizations with contrary religious tenets.”

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken, based in Eugene, Ore., dismissed the suit. “Plaintiffs have submitted no allegations of discriminatory motivation on the part of those enacting the religious exemption,” Aiken wrote in the ruling. “To the contrary, Plaintiffs argue that when Congress enacted Title IX, protections for — or discrimination against sexual and gender minorities — were ‘of no concern.’”

Paul Carlos Southwick, director of the Religious Exemption Accountability Project and attorney for the plaintiffs, said they were “disappointed and “outraged” and considering whether to appeal. “They say, ‘Look, we’re queer Americans. Why don’t we get protections that everybody else gets at federally funded schools?’ This is unjust. Students are going to continue to resist the oppression within these institutions,” Southwick said.

Advertisement

Christian schools William Jessup University in California, Phoenix Seminary in Arizona and Corban University in Oregon had joined the case in 2021 as intervenors to defend the legal exemptions. A group that represented them, the Alliance Defending Freedom, applauded the ruling.

“A federal district court today rightly rejected an unfounded assault on the religious freedom of faith-based educational institutions,” David Cortman, senior counsel and vice president of U.S. litigation for the alliance, said Thursday. “Title IX, which applies to schools receiving federal financial assistance, explicitly protects the freedom of religious schools to live out their deeply and sincerely held convictions.”

GiftOutline Gift Article