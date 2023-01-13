Panel of scientists has joined research review of Stanford’s president

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A panel of prominent experts is taking part in the review of Stanford University’s president over possible research misconduct claims, a special committee of the university’s board of trustees announced Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The special committee is reviewing allegations that research papers co-authored years ago by Marc Tessier-Lavigne, an internationally known neuroscientist who has led the university since 2016, might contain altered images.

The five scientists, all members of the National Academy of Sciences or National Academy of Medicine or both, include a Nobel laureate, a former president of Princeton University and a former provost of Harvard University. The panel has begun its evaluation and does not have a set timeline for completing the work.

Some of the complaints were first made long ago. In 2015, Tessier-Lavigne had tried to correct papers, but those corrections were not published. But in November the Stanford Daily, a campus newspaper, reported that the European Molecular Biology Organization Journal was examining concerns that had been raised about a 2008 paper that Tessier-Lavigne co-authored, and that there were questions about other papers.

Advertisement

The university launched an investigation.

Amid the scrutiny, additional concerns were noted about papers in question published by Cell and Science.

Tessier-Lavigne has said he supports the process and will cooperate fully with it. In December, he wrote a letter to colleagues providing context — such as the large collaborative nature of much biological research with multiple laboratories involved, and the addition of modern digital analysis tools that have revealed problems with published images, including both serious and small inadvertent errors.

Tessier-Lavigne also highlighted efforts by authors to address questions or attempt to correct errors in works: In seven cases, he was a collaborating author, the data being questioned was generated in another lab and the senior author is responding to the concerns, sometimes by taking responsibility for any issues.

Advertisement

In three cases under review, published in 1999 and 2001, he was the senior author and had corresponded with the journals several years ago about concerns that had been raised. And late in 2022, he wrote, he learned of additional concerns in two of those articles and has been corresponding with journal editors about them.

In the more than 200 articles which he co-authored, he wrote, “In every case, at the time of submission I believed that the data were correct and accurately presented.” He also wrote, “I take extremely seriously any concerns that are raised about my work as a scientist.”

Some scientists have noted that Tessier-Lavigne has an enormous and influential body of work that has stood the test of time and been validated by researchers around the world.

Seven Stanford professors, several of them National Academy of Sciences members, wrote a letter to the Stanford Daily in December urging people not to rush to judgment. They wrote that Tessier-Lavigne’s research had revolutionized understanding of how the brain is wired.

Advertisement

They wrote that other authors of the papers have taken responsibility for some errors, but that they believe it is appropriate to review three papers published in 1999 and 2001 on which Tessier-Lavigne is the senior author.

The board of trustees announced last month that it would appoint a special committee of board members to examine the situation. The committee made clear that the responsibility for the review rests with trustees, rather than people who report to the president.

Advertisement

The special committee retained outside experts to lead the review “with rigor and impartiality,” naming Mark Filip, a former federal judge and former deputy attorney general at the Justice Department and his law firm, Kirkland & Ellis. They set up a web page for updates, and an email address for feedback. The process would be rigorous, thorough and fair, they pledged, and informed by established processes for evaluations of this sort.

“We will move expeditiously but thoroughly,” the special committee’s chair, trustee Carol Lam, and the board’s chair, Jerry Yang, wrote in December. “We understand the community’s concerns and desire for answers, but a rigorous process will necessarily take some time.”

On Friday, Lam announced that Filip had engaged a panel of experts: Hollis Cline, chairman of the neuroscience department at the Scripps Research Institute; Kafui Dzirasa, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, biomedical engineering, neurobiology, and neurosurgery at Duke University; Steven E. Hyman, professor of stem cell and regenerative biology and provost emeritus at Harvard University; Randy Schekman, Howard Hughes Institute investigator and professor of cell and developmental biology at the University of California at Berkeley and 2013 Nobel laureate in Physiology/Medicine; and Shirley M. Tilghman, professor of molecular biology and public affairs emerita, and president emerita at Princeton University.

Advertisement

The panel “has agreed to conduct a thorough and impartial evaluation of the facts and scientific issues that it determines are relevant,” Lam wrote. Filip will incorporate its findings into his report to the special committee and ultimately the board of trustees.

One publication, EMBO Journal, has concluded its inquiry and will move forward with corrective measures after sharing those decisions with the authors and institutions involved, according to Bernd Pulverer, head of scientific publications at EMBO Press. “We will then proceed with rapid publication at the earliest opportunity,” he wrote in an email.

GiftOutline Gift Article