Harvard Medical School withdraws from U.S. News rankings, citing ‘perverse incentives’

Harvard Medical School will no longer provide data to U.S. News & World Report for its surveys and rankings of best medical schools, its dean announced Tuesday, a decision that echoes that of prominent law schools in rejecting the influential ranking system in recent weeks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight George Q. Daley, dean of the faculty of medicine at Harvard University, wrote in a message to the school that the ranking system creates “perverse incentives for institutions to report misleading or inaccurate data,” sets flawed policies or diverts financial aid from needy students to boost rankings.

Harvard Medical School is ranked No. 1 in the country for research by U.S. News. In November, Heather K. Gerken, the dean of the perennially top-ranked law school, Yale Law School, spurred a revolt when she announced that it would no longer participate in the “profoundly flawed” rankings because they disincentivized programs supporting public-interest careers and need-based financial aid — undermining what she called the core commitments of the legal profession.

Harvard Law School quickly followed, and then most of the highest-ranked law schools nationally also pulled out, prompting U.S. News to scramble a change to its formula for judging legal education.

A spokeswoman for U.S. News did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Earlier this month, officials there said they had spoken to more than 100 law-school deans in recent weeks and were making some changes.

“U.S. News & World Report and its journalists have an important job – to inform the public, to hold powerful institutions accountable and to foster a free and fair exchange of ideas,” Robert Morse, the chief data strategist, and Stephanie Salmon, senior vice president, wrote in their statement at that time.

Several deans said the publication’s changes were insufficient to lure them back; Gerken said having a window into the publications’ operations “cemented” her decision.

The rankings have long been controversial, but they remain enormously influential to prospective students and families choosing where to apply.

Through a spokesperson, Daley declined to comment beyond the rationale given in his statement Tuesday.

Daley wrote that he had considered this decision since becoming dean six years ago, and believed that rankings could not “meaningfully reflect” the medical school’s aspirations for “educational excellence, graduate preparedness, and compassionate and equitable patient care.”

Daley also wrote that the suitability of a medical school for any given student was far too complex and nuanced to be helped by a ranking list, regardless of its methodology. He said the school will provide information on its website to help prospective students evaluate schools, and he noted that comparable data for schools nationally is available on the Medical School Admission Requirements (MSAR) Reports for Applicants and Advisors on the Association of American Medical Colleges website.

Daley said the “courageous and bold moves” by John Manning, dean of Harvard Law School and other law school leaders compelled him to act.

