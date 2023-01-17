Parents, teachers blast Newport News school board, administration after shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dozens of teachers and parents unleashed fury, fear and frustration on the Newport News school board Tuesday evening, saying systemic problems throughout the district created the climate in which, police said, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In something of a mass catharsis, speakers called for the superintendent to be fired, and many said his plan to install metal detectors at schools in response to the recent shooting was entirely inadequate. Some practically screamed their comments to the lectern, and others were in tears.

Many said discipline at district schools had deteriorated, resulting in unsafe classrooms, and they noted that the shooting at Richneck Elementary School was the third in the district since fall 2021. Several teachers said they were not supported when facing violence in the classroom or even attacks by students. And speakers repeatedly charged that the district cared more about keeping its official discipline statistics low than properly handling students who act out.

Advertisement

“Board members, you have lost your way, and you have lost our confidence,” said Colleen Renthrope, who said she had two children in the district who are terrified during active shooter drills and who are forced to attend school where there is no real discipline of students who misbehave.

“I personally demand that the tears of all the students scared to go through the day in the system you are charged with protecting will haunt you until you make this right,” she said, her voice rising. “We demand that our kids and teachers come home safe every day.”

The crowd of at least a couple hundred people overflowed into three additional rooms for a session that stretched past three hours. School board members listened without responding to the substance of any of the public comments.

Tuesday’s school board meeting was the first opportunity for public venting since the shooting of first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6. Police said her six-year-old student fired a single round as Zwerner was in the middle of a lesson. The bullet struck her hand and chest, and she was rushed to the hospital, while the boy was taken into custody. A motive remains under investigation. The school has been closed since the shooting, and no timeline was given for reopening.

Advertisement

Newport News schools superintendent George Parker III has said school officials were told the boy might have a gun. They searched his backpack the same day as the shooting but didn’t find the weapon, he said. Since then, questions have been raised about why the school had not notified law enforcement after they received a report that a student might have a gun on campus.

On Tuesday night, the questions were far broader, as current and former district employees and parents questioned the district’s priorities and response to the violence. So many people wanted to speak publicly that after repeatedly extending the 30-minute public comment period, the school board postponed its other business entirely and devoted the evening to comments.

At one dramatic moment, a parent of a child in the alleged shooter’s classroom came to the lectern and struggled to compose her emotions before speaking. In response, the chairman of the school board, Lisa R. Surles-Law, stepped down from the dais and stood beside her as she recounted how frightening the shooting was for her daughter, who the parent said had been bullied by students in the class.

Advertisement

“She’s terrified because the person who was advocating for her got hurt. She got hurt,” she said.

The shooting was the district’s third in a short span. In September 2021, a 15-year-old fired shots in the hallway of Heritage High School during a lunchtime fight, earning him a 10-year prison sentence.

Later that fall, an 18-year-old Warwick High School student fatally shot a 17-year-old Woodside High student after a basketball game.

In response to this month’s incident, the superintendent had announced that the district would install metal detectors in every school building, and he promised to solicit ideas from teachers for making schools safer and to review student discipline records.

But in a message to school staff earlier Tuesday, Parker also said the district had listened to teachers “regarding the challenges of student behavior.”

Advertisement

“We listened and we continue to work to improve current systems and processes to help better manage extreme behaviors that adversely affect the culture and climate in schools,” he wrote.

He said a survey conducted last May of teachers and staff found that 60 percent of respondents said building administrators address negative student behaviors, and 69 percent said school administrators work to maintain a safe learning environment.

Several public speakers questioned where the schools would find staff to operate the metal detectors or the money to maintain them. They said that the district had these machines at some schools but that they were unused.

But more fundamentally, a series of speakers said metal detectors are not enough to address the district’s underlying problems.

“Metal detectors in every building is a nice start, but the most effective solution is for staff and teachers to be listened to and supported when they report dangerous behaviors and threats,” said James Graves, president of the Newport News Education Association.

Advertisement

Several speakers said students who act out, disrespect teachers and get into fights suffer no consequences.

“I would like to see that consequences find their way back to Newport News schools,” said Djifa Lee, a second-grade teacher in the district. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace. This grace has turned into enabling.”

And Nicole Cooke, a school librarian who was districtwide teacher of the year in 2022, said teachers are not respected in Newport News schools. She said she served on an advisory committee and was repeatedly disrespected by the superintendent.

“We are not listened to,” she said. “We feel as though we do not matter.”

Justin Jouvenal and Hannah Natanson contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article