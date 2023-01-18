Columbia University names Nemat Shafik as its first female president

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nemat “Minouche” Shafik, an Egyptian-born economist, will become the next president of Columbia University and the first woman to hold the position since its founding in the 18th century, piercing one of the final gender barriers in the Ivy League’s top leadership. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Wednesday, Columbia announced that Shafik will assume the presidency on July 1, succeeding the retiring Lee C. Bollinger. Shafik is now president and vice chancellor of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

In a letter to the university community, Jonathan Lavine, chair of Columbia’s board of trustees, called Shafik “the perfect candidate: a brilliant and able global leader, a community builder, and a preeminent economist who understands the academy and the world beyond it.”

When Shafik takes office, she will be the first new president in more than 20 years at the private university in New York. Columbia has more than 33,000 students, including about 8,800 undergraduates.

“The university is vibrant, flourishing and world-leading and -shaping,” Shafik, 60, said Wednesday in remarks that the university live-streamed.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Shafik fled the country with her family when she was 4 years old. She attended schools in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and politics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

She holds a master’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, known as LSE, and a doctorate in economics from Oxford University. She has worked for the World Bank, for a British government agency of international development and for the International Monetary Fund. She also was deputy governor of the Bank of England, and in 2020, according to LSE, was named a cross-bench peer in the House of Lords with the title of baroness. In academia, Shafik also had stints at the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University. She has led LSE since 2017.

“I have had jobs that are about doing good, such as fighting poverty or leading educational institutions, as well as jobs that are about preventing bad things from happening, like at the IMF and Bank of England,” Shafik has said of her career, according to a short biography that Columbia distributed. “Both are vital if we are to make and secure progress for humanity.”

Shafik joins women who have broken glass ceilings for leadership in recent decades at the eight Ivy League universities. Dartmouth College in July named Sian Beilock to become its next president, the first woman selected to fill that position on more than an interim basis. Yale University was led by a pioneering female acting president, Hanna Holborn Gray, in 1977-78, but no woman has held the Yale presidency in a permanent capacity.

