D.C. Council to consider new free proposal: School lunch

D.C. lawmakers are considering a proposal that would provide free lunches for the city's 96,000 public schoolchildren, cementing a pandemic-era policy that advocates say will reduce child hunger and help families stretched thin by rising inflation and food costs.

The measure comes after the D.C. Council passed legislation late last year to make Metrobus rides free starting in July. Introduced by council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large) and seven other lawmakers, it also follows a program the federal government launched — then abruptly ended — that provided free meals to every public school student regardless of income during the pandemic.

If passed, D.C. would join jurisdictions including Colorado, California and Maine that have approved universal free meal programs. Henderson said the effort to serve breakfast, lunch and after-school snacks would cost the city about $8 million a year — a fraction of a percent of its $19.5 billion budget — according to an estimate from the D.C. Food Policy Council, a mayor-appointed research group.

“The idea that we’re going to stop a young person from eating when it is relatively inexpensive for us to cover this is crazy to me,” Henderson said in an interview. “It’s a relatively small investment that will go a long way.”

For many children in D.C., school is not only a place to learn, but also where they eat most of their meals. Through existing local and federal meal programs, students already eat free breakfast and snacks, and about three-quarters qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, the most recent data shows. Families often have to submit paperwork proving they meet income requirements for free lunches, though at some schools, students automatically qualify if their families receive other public benefits.

Many traditional public and charter campuses have also adopted the community eligibility provision (CEP), which serves free lunches to all students at schools that have a high population of children who qualify for the meals. Public schools students who buy lunch are charged $3 per meal.

But hunger advocates say the current structure is flawed. The paperwork requirements create burdens for families, particularly those with limited English language skills or undocumented parents who are worried about submitting personal information, according to the D.C. Food Policy Council.

The current program also does not account for families on the cusp of rigid income guidelines set by the federal government, particularly as higher costs eat away at household budgets, advocates said.

“There are still a majority of kids in the District that are struggling, and we want to make sure they have continued access in light of ending their waivers,” said LaMonika Jones, interim director of the advocacy group D.C. Hunger Solutions, referring to the federal program that ended last year. “We want to make sure that all students, whether you go to a CEP school or not, whether you go to a public school, a charter school or a participating private school, we want to make sure that every student has access to a healthy school meal.”

The city’s existing hunger crisis only deepened during the pandemic, when people lost jobs and children were kept out of schools. In response to concerns throughout the country, the U.S. Agriculture Department issued waivers that allowed states to provide students with free meals.

But that program ended in September. Meanwhile, the Capital Area Food Bank reported last year that 1 in 3 people in D.C. struggle to access food.

“When you come to school hungry, that’s usually all you can think about,” Jones said. “For some of our students, they could be in a situation where they didn’t have a meal the night before, where their only meals is once they get to school.”

Expanding the city’s free lunch program will also eliminate costs for children receiving reduced-price lunches and could reduce the shame some students may feel for relying on free meals, Henderson said. “By making it free, we take that stigma away,” she added.

The free lunch proposal follows plans to waive city bus fares, making D.C. the most populous city in the country to offer free public transit. The move was celebrated by critics of a citywide program, called Kids Ride Free, that allows students to ride Metro trains and buses at no cost, but not the adults who accompany them on their commutes to school.

LaJoy Johnson-Law, a parent advocate who ran for the Ward 8 seat on the D.C. State Board of Education in 2020, said the recent efforts signify a push by the city to encourage students to return to school. Nearly half of all students missed at least 10 percent of school days last year, according to city attendance data.

“If we can’t give them the basics, how are they supposed to learn? You can’t learn if you’re hungry,” Johnson-Law said. “I do see it as an intersectionality approach to get kids back in school and to let students know this is another resource. This is just another layer to remove another form of barrier.”

