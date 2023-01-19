Youngkin says Va. law should require schools to inform students of awards

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia schools would be required to notify students when they receive awards under legislation proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), his latest response to certain schools’ failure to do so. The legislation comes after several Northern Virginia high schools acknowledged that they were months late in telling students they had been named “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which recognizes the highest scorers on a national standardized test.

Students are typically notified of their commended-student status in September so they can mark the distinction on college applications, according to the scholarship organization.

Details vary, but the school districts said their failures were errors that they would rectify in the future. Youngkin and some of his supporters, including some parents at the schools, see something more nefarious at work.

They contend the failure to tell students about their honors was driven by an equity agenda. Specifically, they charge the districts did not want to draw attention to high-achieving Asian students because students of other races did not do as well.

“We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” Youngkin said in a statement Wednesday.

There is minimal evidence that the errors were driven by an equity agenda. Asked what supported this assertion, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter pointed to a conversation reported by a parent at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County.

The parent, Shawnna Yashar, said she did not know until mid-November that her son had been awarded a letter of commendation. When she inquired, she said a school official told her, “There’s not a lot of kids who didn’t get either award, and we didn’t want them to feel bad about it.” She said he told her the school wanted to hand the letters out “discreetly.”

School system officials said last month that they could not verify that conversation took place, though they did not deny it.

Parents were angry about the delays, saying they prevented their children from including the distinction on early-decision college applications and could have affected their chances at scholarships and honors programs.

A Fairfax schools spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday.

Coalition for TJ, a parent group that is suing Fairfax schools over admission rules for Thomas Jefferson, welcomed the governor’s move. In a statement, the group said the legislation would “make sure that school administrators cannot steal from the futures of children.”

This month, Youngkin instructed Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the notification delays at TJ. Last week, Miyares expanded the probe into all Fairfax County schools after other schools reported late notifications.

Since then, administrators at more schools, including those in Loudoun and Prince William counties, also reported delays in informing students of their commendations.

Youngkin said Wednesday that his call for legislation, which is being sponsored by Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) and Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), would not affect this investigation.

If passed, the legislation would prohibit any public school or employee from withholding recognition, awards or scholarship eligibility. Schools would be required to send National Merit Scholarships and other awards to students and parents as soon as possible after receiving the information.

Each year, about 1.5 million students compete in the National Merit Scholarship Program, according to its website. Students enter by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, a nationwide standardized test, usually during their junior year.

This year, 50,000 of the highest scorers qualified for recognition. The top scorers are named finalists or semifinalists, meaning they can compete for a Merit Scholarship award. About 34,000 of them qualify as commended students, who cannot compete for Merit Scholarships but are eligible for other awards.

Lauren Lumpkin contributed to this report.

