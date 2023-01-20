Fairfax schools chief vows to correct delays in award notifications

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent said the district is working on a system to ensure timely notification to all students honored by the National Merit Scholarship program, after weeks of criticism over delays at several schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Superintendent Michelle Reid denied allegations Friday from some parents and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) that the delays were driven by an equity agenda and concerns about hurting the feelings of students who didn’t receive recognition.

Specifically, critics charge the districts did not want to draw attention to high-achieving Asian students because students of other races did not do as well.

“Let me clearly state this is not a war on merit, nor was it a concerted systemwide effort to deny recognition to these students,” Reid wrote in a letter to the community Friday.

Advertisement

She said the district is working to understand the cause of the problem and consider solutions and said she expected to have a plan to share in April. She also criticized the National Merit Scholarship Corp.’s lack of direct notification to students. Instead, the group relies on schools to share the news.

Several Northern Virginia high schools have acknowledged that they were months late in telling students they had been named “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which recognizes the highest scorers on a national standardized test.

Students are typically notified of their commended-student status in September so they can mark the distinction on college applications, according to the scholarship organization. The schools have said their failures were errors that they would rectify in the future.

Advertisement

This week, Youngkin backed legislation that would prohibit any public school or employee from withholding recognition, awards or scholarship eligibility. Schools would be required to send National Merit Scholarships and other awards to students and parents as soon as possible after receiving the information.

Youngkin instructed Attorney General Jason S. Miyares to investigate the notification delays at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where the problem first surfaced last month. Miyares later expanded the probe into all Fairfax County schools after other schools reported late notifications. Fairfax Schools is also conducting its own third-party review into the delays.

Since then, administrators at more schools, including in Loudoun and Prince William counties, also reported delays in informing students of their commendations.

Advertisement

Each year, about 1.5 million students compete in the National Merit Scholarship Program, according to its website. Students enter by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, a nationwide standardized test, usually during their junior year.

This year, 50,000 of the highest scorers qualified for recognition. The top scorers are named finalists or semifinalists, meaning they can compete for a Merit Scholarship award. About 34,000 of them qualify as commended students, who cannot compete for Merit Scholarships but are eligible for other awards.

GiftOutline Gift Article