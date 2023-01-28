Three students charged with robbery at Richard Montgomery High School

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three high school boys were charged with robbery after an incident at Richard Montgomery High School this month in which students from another school were let onto the campus, led into a bathroom and robbed, police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident occurred Jan. 13, when police responded to a report of an assault inside the school and to an allegation that a handgun had been displayed off school grounds. The gun report had put the school into lockdown for a brief period.

In an email sent to the community at the time, the principal explained that a student had reported seeing someone with what appeared to be a handgun near the school building, according to the high school newspaper.

Rockville police said Friday that their investigation found that several students from Gaithersburg High School, about five miles away, had entered Richard Montgomery High School with the help of Montgomery students. Those Gaithersburg students were then led to one of the school bathrooms, where they were robbed by “several” Montgomery students.

Police said three juvenile males, ages 14 and 15, were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The allegation regarding the handgun remains under investigation.

An email to Montgomery parents sent Friday said there will be a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss safety and security issues. The principal, Alicia Deeny, said county safety experts had proposed “alarming multiple exterior doors,” requiring student IDs to enter the building and “additional security staffing.”

