Student found with a gun at Prince George’s middle school

A Prince George’s middle school student was found with a gun at school Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal. William Wirt Middle School principal Rhonda Simley said no students or staff were harmed and that police are investigating the incident. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The student who brought the gun to school will be disciplined, Simley wrote to families of the Riverdale school.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no dangers to students or the community,” she said in the letter.

Simley asked parents to educate their children on the consequences of bringing a weapon or anything that resembles a weapon to school. Those consequences can include expulsion, she wrote.

The incident comes a day after Northwestern High School in Hyattsville was placed on lockdown due to an armed robbery at the school. Hyattsville police are investigating.

