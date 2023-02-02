Former Va. principal unaware that 6-year-old had gun, attorney says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An attorney for the former principal at a Virginia elementary school where authorities say a six-year-old shot a teacher last month said Thursday that her client was not told on the day of the shooting that the student may have had a gun.

Pamela Branch, who is representing Briana Foster Newton, said her client has been unfairly blamed for failing to stop the shooting, which has generated controversy for school officials and grabbed national attention.

The comments came at a Richmond news conference and represented the first insight into Newton’s actions on the day of the shooting. Newton did not attend the news conference and has not previously spoken about the Jan. 6 shooting.

“It continues to be reported that unidentified school administrators were aware that the 6-year-old student had a gun at school on Jan. 6 and simply failed to act. Mrs. Newton has been assumed to be one of those administrators; however, this is far from the truth,” Branch said. “The fact of the matter is that those who were aware that the student had a gun on the premises that day did not report it to Ms. Newton.”

Branch declined to comment on which administrators she believed received the warnings.

Branch’s comments were a reference to a news conference last week by an attorney for the injured teacher, Abigail Zwerner.

Diane Toscano, the attorney, alleged that Richneck administrators did not act on three warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun or had threatened another student. Toscano also claimed a fourth school employee asked to search the boy for a gun shortly before the shooting, but was rebuffed by administrators.

Toscano did not cite Newton or any other school officials by name, but said she planned to file a lawsuit on Zwerner’s behalf. Toscano called the shooting “entirely preventable” and chastised school administrators again and again for not acting to prevent the tragedy.

“The administration could not be bothered,” Toscano said.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Zwerner had repeatedly warned administrators about the boy’s behavior in the months leading up to the shooting and the administration had downplayed warnings about him by other teachers before the shooting.

Newton has been removed as principal at Richneck in the wake of the shooting and vice principal Ebony Parker has resigned. The Newport News school board also voted last week to oust Superintendent George Parker III, who parents and teachers had blasted for safety issues at city schools.

Branch said Newton had been subject to “threatening emails and misinformed social media posts” from people who falsely accused her of mishandling the shooting. Branch said Newton still works for Newport News schools, but has yet to be given a new assignment.

Branch said Newton was in her first years as principal of Richneck when the shooting occurred. She had worked for Newport News schools for 11 years in various roles and had been named the district’s teacher of the year in 2018.

The shooting happened on a Friday afternoon, as school was about to end for the weekend. Newport News police said the boy pulled out a gun and shot Zwerner as she was teaching a lesson around 2 p.m. Zwerner managed to evacuate her class, despite being shot in the hand and chest, police said. The boy was restrained by a teacher after the shooting.

Zwerner is still recovering from her wounds.

“Mrs. Newton wants all of her former staff, students and parents of Richneck Elementary School to know that she completely understands how upsetting and traumatic it has been to hear about what has been reported about the horrific shooting,” Branch said. “We certainly pray for Ms. Zwerner’s continued healing process.”

Branch declined to comment about whether Newton might file a lawsuit over the incident.

