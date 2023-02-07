Maryland colleges are trying to shake tepid enrollment. Results are mixed.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After years of tepid enrollment spurred by the pandemic, colleges and universities in Maryland are trying to stabilize and grow their student populations with varying degrees of success. Several Maryland schools, public and private, enrolled fewer students in the fall, including the University of Baltimore, as well as Frostburg State, Coppin State, Notre Dame of Maryland and Johns Hopkins universities. But other institutions in the state, such as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University, recorded significant gains.

“It’s been a mixed bag for us,” said Kurt Schmoke, president of the University of Baltimore. “Our law school is doing very well on enrollment. But on our undergraduate side, we rely very heavily on transfers from community colleges, and those enrollments have been down for two years.”

The disparate figures reflect the complexity of the nascent recovery of enrollment across higher education. While educators say in-person learning and flexible schedules are drawing people to campuses, a plethora of job openings is luring others away. Yet even at institutions where the number of undergraduate or graduate students fell, an influx of first-time enrollees last fall is giving administrators hope.

University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman said the number of first-year students across its 12 public schools increased last fall for the second year in a row, with about 14,000 new freshmen.

“That’s a very positive indicator, as is the fact that our most selective universities actually grew their enrollment and recovered sooner from the 2020 decline than many other schools across the country,” Perman said. “Despite challenges in some areas, I’m confident we’ve started to turn the corner.”

A look at fall head counts released last week by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that Maryland schools are shedding fewer students than at the height of the pandemic. Still, total enrollment in the state is down 4.5 percent from the prior year and 8.2 percent below 2019 levels. By comparison, total head counts nationwide fell by 0.7 percent this fall and are down 5.8 percent from before the pandemic.

In the greater Washington region, Virginia recorded an increase of 0.4 percent in total enrollment, and the District witnessed a 5.5 percent increase in total enrollment.

The enrollment trends from the clearinghouse are based on data from 41 colleges and universities in Maryland. Preliminary data from the Maryland Higher Education Commission, which captures counts from 52 institutions in the state, shows a smaller decline of 1.6 percent from the prior year.

Both sets of data suggest that precipitous declines caused by the disruption of the pandemic have slowed and in some cases are starting to reverse.

Loyola University Maryland experienced a nearly 2 percent increase in total enrollment this fall driven by undergraduates, according to data from the MHEC. The private Jesuit school in Baltimore welcomed a freshman class of 1,269 students, a 33.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

President Terrence M. Sawyer credits some of the growth to Loyola’s Charm City Promise Program, a new scholarship that covers 100 percent of the demonstrated need for Baltimore residents eligible for federal Pell Grants. He said the program delivered an 84 percent increase in enrollment of students from Baltimore. The university has also hosted events across the Northeast to entice accepted students to enroll.

“It was hard to tell our story when we couldn’t have visitors on campus, but we still had reasonable class sizes and that speaks to our brand,” Sawyer said. “People are recognizing the value of our strong outcomes.”

Another Baltimore institution, Morgan State, is bucking national trends with two consecutive years of steady enrollment growth. The historically Black university grew its total head count by 7.5 percent to 9,101 students this fall, placing the public school closer to its goal of enrolling 10,000 students by the fall of 2030.

“We’ve put a lot of investment into competitive financial aid packages, capital improvements of our campus, grown our academic programs and really just tried to get the word out about what we have to offer,” said Kara Turner, vice president for enrollment management and student success at Morgan State.

She said the pandemic actually helped the university reach a larger audience through virtual college tours. Cities and districts that Morgan had not previously visited were easier to reach. The university also joined the Common Application, used by more than 1,000 colleges and universities, to gain more exposure to students, Turner said.

“We also can’t discount the interest in HBCUs due to the social climate,” Turner said. “Students are looking for a place where they feel physically and psychologically safe, and a lot of HBCUs, including Morgan, are seeing increased enrollment because of that national context.”

Morgan’s tremendous growth is an outlier in Maryland, where most schools posted marginal gains or declines. Some institutions that have narrowed their losses are still seeing significant drops. The University of Baltimore’s total enrollment sank 11.3 percent in the fall, while Frostburg State’s slid down by 8.5 percent.

Salisbury University also posted a 5.8 percent decline that was largely driven by a loss of graduate students, a national trend that is shaking up many institutions. Graduate enrollment nationwide was down by 1.2 percent in the fall of 2022 after two consecutive years of strong growth.

“Oftentimes so goes the economy, so goes graduate program enrollment,” said Salisbury President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “But we’re working hard to create pathways for students to move into those programs. Our nursing programs have so much room for growth.”

Lepre noted that on the undergraduate side, Salisbury had the second-largest incoming class in university history and is on track to bring in an even larger freshman class this coming fall. Salisbury welcomed 1,378 freshmen last fall, up 13.8 percent from the prior year.

First-time students are also lifting enrollments at community colleges, one of the hardest-hit sectors in Maryland and the nation. Maryland Association of Community Colleges Executive Director Brad Phillips is cautiously optimistic about the 8 percent increase in first-time students at the state’s two-year colleges but noted that overall enrollment is still down 2.2 percent.

Dual enrollment programs, in which high school students can take college courses, are a key driver of head counts at Maryland community colleges, Phillips said. He credits the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — a sweeping education bill that, among other things, lets students earn an associate’s degree before high school graduation — with attracting more young people to community colleges.

The impact of the legislation is evident at Montgomery College, which graduated 250 high school students in 2022, compared with seven in 2018. This year, the community college will recognize nearly 270 high school students from 25 area schools. Overall, Montgomery saw a 6.6 percent increase in first-time students this fall.

Jermaine F. Williams, president of Montgomery College, said the school continues to see interest in its short-term programs that lead to certification, a sector-wide trend that Phillips believes will continue to fuel growth.

“We’re very excited about what we’re seeing,” Williams said. “I don’t know if students ever lost the desire [for postsecondary education]. There was so much going on, and so many people were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, the social injustices and the economy. There is more stability now.”

