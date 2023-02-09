Underfunded schools are unconstitutional, Pa. court rules

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A state court judge ruled Tuesday that some of Pennsylvania’s schools are so underfunded that they violate students’ constitutional right to an education, a ruling that could force the state to change how it allocates money to schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a 786-page ruling, Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer wrote that the state had not adequately funded schools in poor communities, failing its constitutional obligation to educate young people. The spending was so unequal from district to district that it also violated the state’s equal protection clause, she said.

“Educators credibly testified to lacking the very resources state officials have identified as essential to student achievement, some of which are as basic as safe and temperate facilities in which children can learn,” Jubelirer wrote. “Students who reside in school districts with low property values and incomes are deprived of the same opportunities and resources as students who reside in school districts with high property values and incomes.”

The state’s schools provide a striking example of how using property tax funding creates a system of haves and have-nots. Local property taxes account for nearly half of public school funding, creating inherent inequality between wealthy communities that are replete with high-value properties, and poor ones, where properties are worth less. The gap explains why, across the country, some students attend schools in state-of-the-art facilities, while others have to worry about lead and asbestos poisoning.

State and federal funding is supposed to help level the playing field, but it is often insufficient to make up the difference. And even if the funding were equal, advocates argue, students in poor communities often require more resources for things like special-education teachers and English language learning. It is why, for example, the federal government allocates extra dollars to schools that educate high concentrations of students in poverty.

Pennsylvania is not the first state where the funding formula has been challenged in state court. All states enshrine a child’s right to some education in their constitutions, and plaintiffs in Washington, Kansas and New Mexico have argued that schools don’t receive enough money to fulfill those obligations.

But even when plaintiffs win, change is not immediate. State legislatures control how much money flows to schools, and some have complied only halfheartedly — or not at all. Advocates successfully sued to change Washington state’s funding formula, but it took six years for lawmakers to comply. In Kansas, it took nearly 15 years and a second lawsuit for legislators to come up with a plan the court considered constitutional and equitable.

There are another five school funding lawsuits currently making their way through state courts across the country, according to EdWeek.

But lawyers with the Public Interest Law Center who represented the Pennsylvania students, parents and six school districts were optimistic that the ruling would lead to changes. It helps, too, that they have an ally in the governor’s office. Democrat Josh Shapiro, who was sworn in this year, wrote a friend-of-the-court brief backing their lawsuit when he was the state’s attorney general.

“Creating real opportunity for our children begins in our schools, and I believe every child in Pennsylvania should have access to a high-quality education and safe learning environment, regardless of their zip code,” Shapiro said in a statement Wednesday.

Republican state Sen. Joe Pittman, the majority leader in the state senate, said that GOP state lawmakers are still reviewing the decision but are “committed to prioritizing education empowerment and access for students across Pennsylvania, as is evidenced by a historic level of investment in public education.”

The ruling marks the possible conclusion to the eight-year lawsuit, which has survived despite numerous attempts by previous governors to get it dismissed. A half-dozen school districts and students from those districts sued the state, arguing that it was underfunding schools by billions of dollars.

At trial, superintendents, teachers, students and testified about the conditions of their schools. Educators from the rural Panther Valley School District told the court of crumbling buildings and brutal budget cuts. Officials eliminated several sports and tutoring.

One teacher said she had taught first grade in a classroom where “there was a hole in the ceiling in my room that you could literally look up and see the sky.”

Greater Johnstown School District, located east of Pittsburgh, is the poorest school district in the state by median household income. The judge’s ruling pointed out that it could not afford to hire any social workers and has only two reading specialists for 1,200 students. “A high school teacher teaches French and Spanish simultaneously in one class period,” she observed.

