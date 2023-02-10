Montgomery student found with plans for ‘homophobic club’ on school laptop

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Students at a Montgomery County middle school are facing punishment after school officials found plans for a “homophobic club” on a student’s computer. A teacher at Earle B. Wood Middle School found a presentation and Google form called “Homophobic Club Hub” on a school-issued Chromebook, according to an email to families from the middle school’s principal Friday.

The teacher notified administrators and officials at the Rockville school who began an investigation last week and finished Friday, Principal Heidi L. Slatcoff wrote. Wood administrators found that the documents were shared with two students before they were deleted. The documents were created two to four months ago.

“We found no evidence that any other students participated in generating the documents, and no evidence that a club was formed,” Slatcoff wrote.

Students involved will face consequences in line with the district’s student code of conduct, Slatcoff wrote.

“This is clearly a hate/bias incident, and I must say that discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated,” Slatcoff wrote.

Wood administrators have found no evidence of a club membership list, district spokeswoman Jessica Baxter said. It’s also unclear whether students were targeted, she said.

Last week in a separate letter, Slatcoff wrote to families that there had been “an uptick in the use of racially charged words, disparaging comments about gender or sexual identity, and bullying behaviors.”

“These comments and behaviors will not be tolerated in any fashion or form,” Slatcoff wrote Feb. 2. “These types of behavior do not create that welcoming, safe, and positive environment that we share.” She added that counselors would be visiting classrooms to conduct lessons about bias and discrimination. That letter did not mention the “Homophobic Club Hub” documents or investigation.

Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous county, has seen an increase in incidents involving a bias against a race, religion or other identity, as previously reported by The Washington Post. Earlier this year, several schools reported finding swastikas drawn on desks and two members of a high school debate team allegedly made comments about burning Jewish people — including fellow debate team members — at the stake.

