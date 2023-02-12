Here’s how D.C. is changing what is taught in social studies

Twelfth grade

Similarities: Students’ final year of high school will remain split into two major subject areas: U.S. government and D.C. history. The first area outlines documents that are central to American democracy, such as the Bill of Rights. Students also examine how a bill becomes a law and understand how citizens can participate in that process. They discuss ongoing tensions within the county’s constitutional democracy and understand how public policy is formed.

The old and new D.C. history standards are largely similar, with students learning how early Indigenous groups interacted with Europeans and describing the lives of free and enslaved Black people in early D.C. Twelfth graders explain how D.C. came to be the nation’s capital and how the city’s local government interacts with the federal governments. They also consider the way major events — such as Reconstruction, World War II and the emergence of Jim Crow laws — affected D.C. residents. Students understand how D.C.'s government has evolved over time, and explore movements for self-governance and the Home Rule Act. They are asked to consider the achievements and cultural contributions of Black Washingtonians, how the city’s population grew and became more diverse with the arrival of immigrants and how D.C. evolved as a global capital. Students explain the city’s challenges, including the financial crisis of the 1990s and gentrification.

Differences: The first part of the old standards asks students to compare the powers and structures of national, state, tribal and local governments. They gain a deeper understanding of the three branches of government, as well as the role of political parities and how candidates campaign for office. Students discuss the influence of American media on politics. They also investigate the legal and moral obligations of citizens. Students examine political systems around the world.

The new curriculum challenges students to consider the promises and shortcomings of democracy in the United States. They explore past and current efforts by marginalized groups to be protected by the Constitution, and explain different interpretations of it. High school seniors will investigate voting laws and rights, along with the ways BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and queer youth are impacting change.