Colleges want open doors. MSU shooting shows the risk.

A gunman killed three people and critically injured five at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. (Video: Naomi Schanen, Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

The campus of Michigan State University, where a gunman killed three students and badly injured five others on Monday night, is a cultural center of East Lansing, Mich., where drawing in the broader community is seen as part of the mission. At an emotional news conference Tuesday, East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon described himself as a “dad here in this community,” whose children saw the campus of about 50,000 students as “a playground.”

As the nation absorbs another tragic shooting on a university campus, one of the defining features of public higher education has again shown its vulnerability. Unlike K-12 schools, which typically have limited access points, buildings on college campuses are designed as an open space for inquiry and congregation. That openness, though, can make colleges a softer target.

Michigan State has earned early praise for its swift response to the unfolding crisis, as people on campus were quickly alerted to the threat and officers swarmed the campus in response.

Law enforcement received a call reporting an active shooter at Berkey Hall, an academic building on the northern campus that borders downtown East Lansing, at 8:18 p.m. Monday, university police said in a news release.

“There was an absolutely overwhelming police response to that initial call,” Chris Rozman, Michigan State’s interim deputy police chief, said at Tuesday’s news conference. “We had officers in that building within minutes.”

Police issued a first electronic alert at 8:31 p.m., advising people of a “shots fired” report and directing them to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

The alert arrived in professor Jack Lipton’s inbox at 8:32 p.m., and within a minute he had a received a text and a robocall with the same message.

“Everyone was alerted very quickly,” said Lipton, chair of MSU’s Department of Translational Neuroscience and a member of the faculty senate. “I’m very impressed, and I’m not one to be a cheerleader for the university. I’m generally focused on the needs of the community, but I think they served the community very well in this case.”

Of the three students who were killed Monday, two were in Berkey Hall, police said. Another was killed in the student union. As the events unfolded, many students and parents listened online to a police scanner, which captured a chaotic and terrifying scene. The gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had no apparent connection to the university, police said.

The buildings where the shootings occurred are both bustling spaces with heavy foot traffic. Berkey Hall, where the shootings began, is an academic building that is frequently used in the evenings for meetings of campus clubs. Michigan State’s student union, like those on other college campuses, is a popular hangout spot. Open until midnight, the union draws the Spartan faithful and community members for food, coffee, studying and socializing.

Sophia Kalakailo, 22, spent hours barricaded in a room in a building across from Berkey, crying and listening to helicopters and police scanners. Her friends kept texting her, “Are you safe?” “Are you safe?”

She had already long been worried on campus, having heard in past years of a student with a gun and threats that were made. Someone was banned from campus, she said, but she wondered what difference that would make. “Last night only proved to me that I don’t feel safe on campus,” she said, “and I don’t know if I ever will.”

S. Daniel Carter, president of SAFE Campuses, said student centers and academic buildings are often unlocked, open to all for many hours of the day. If employees come across someone who shouldn’t be there, they can ask them to leave, he said, “but as a practical matter, the doors are open.”

“The whole nature of an institution of higher education is that they’re open, welcoming centers for discussion and activity,” Carter said.

Colleges have to balance the need for campus safety with the desire for openness, Carter said; they don’t want to turn it into essentially a locked-down environment. Adding things such as metal detectors would be an enormous cost, particularly at such a large state university, and would likely lead to bottlenecks at entrances. But he said “the overwhelming reason that it’s not done is that it would destroy what a college or university is about.” That’s why experts put so much emphasis on prevention, he said, watching for warning signs and investing in mental health services.

Some colleges and universities also have threat assessment teams, who pore over tips and evidence to try to prevent violence.

A few years ago, Michigan State’s sociology department took proactive steps to improve security in Berkey. After some office thefts, the department dipped into its own budget to install keypad access on the fourth floor, Aaron McCright, the department’s chairman, said in an interview. These were nonviolent offenses, he said, but some in the department worried about being in the building at night. People didn’t “want to run into some stranger” in a dimly lit hallway, he said.

McCright left Berkey Hall around 5:30 p.m. Monday, he said. When news of the shootings spread, he and other sociology faculty connected on email chains with graduate students and staff. Everyone was eventually accounted for, but waiting to find out was excruciating, he said.

“When you send an email out and you don’t get a response in five minutes,” McCright said, “your mind starts to race, you start worrying.”

Michigan State’s academic buildings are generally open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., according to a university safety report.

The public nature of the school’s buildings is critical to the university’s mission, McCright said. But people will be chastened by what happened Monday night.

“There will be a lot more concern when MSU folks see someone they don’t recognize,” he said. “This doesn’t look like a student, this doesn’t look like a faculty member. That will be tough to shake.”

Hours before the shooting, Stephanie Anthony, Michigan State’s director of college access initiatives, was in Berkey Hall with a group of about 60 high school students. The students had gathered on campus as part of an Upward Bound program, which provides tutoring and other services to prepare high-schoolers for college.

Before Anthony left the building early that evening, she said, she walked through the first floor of Berkey. The building appeared mostly empty, she said, except for a young woman, probably a student, reading on a bench.

“That young woman has been on my mind,” said Anthony, who is vice chair of the faculty senate. “Just to think that someone could be sitting there reading, and to have someone come through the door. … I just hope she’s okay.”

